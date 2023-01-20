Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
10-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Feeding Elderly With ‘Lunchboxes of Love’
When 10-year-old Kalona Fewell heard that her community had high rates of food insecurity, she wanted to do something to help. Now the Greensboro, North Carolina girl is helping to fight that insecurity with “Lunchboxes of Love,” and she chose to concentrate her efforts on the elderly. According...
Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
WRAL
Young person shot and killed in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one minor dead in the Hickory Grove area of east Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte reports after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon along William Reynolds Drive, just off Plaza Road Extension in east Charlotte.
WCNC
Charlotte woman's business vandalized in what she calls a racially motivated attack
Angel Pittman says she's loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She had a dream of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged.
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
247Sports
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Killed While Playing With A Gun In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD says two teens playing with a gun resulted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Police have charged the teen with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive
It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
Radio Ink
Urban One Brings Amanda Seales Show to Charlotte
Urban One’s hip hop station WFNZ (610 AM, 102.5 FM) and WOSF-HD2 (105.3 FM) will start airing The Amanda Seales Show on Monday. She will be joined by co-host Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of WXZX for the weekday show. “I am beyond excited to be partnering with...
Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city
In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
Kristen Walters
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
WSOC Charlotte
Camp North End to host free weekly indoor movie series
CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is throwing it back to the ‘90s with its latest movie series. On Friday nights in February and March, popular films from the ‘90s will be shown on a jumbo screen inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave. Admission is...
Queen City News
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
$5 scratch-off wins a quarter of a million dollars for man in Gaston County
DALLAS, N.C. — A machinist from Gaston County is hoping he’ll be able to retire a little earlier thanks to winning big off of a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Paul Cobler, Jr., bought a Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton and he took it home to scratch it while watching TV, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Groundhog Day in Charlotte
Groundhog Day takes place February 2nd of every year, and it’s on this day that specially designated groundhogs are called upon to predict the weather. If they see their shadow, winter is over, and if not, then we have six weeks to go. Did you know that, for years,...
WCNC
'Low-cost rental housing in Charlotte is fast disappearing,' Church community addressing affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local church community is seeking solutions in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte hosted a faith-in-housing summit Sunday afternoon. It brought together several affordable housing experts from the area. As the Charlotte population continues to grow so...
