It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO