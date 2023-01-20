It doesn’t take long for a successful restaurant to expand outward, opening secondary locations, often within the same city. Often, this is specifically because of how visitors enjoy the quality of the food. And yet, there are times when restaurant owners expand, without necessarily focusing on the sanitary conditions within their own building. It is why one local business, which not only failed its last health inspection but multiple inspections in the past two years, is set to expand and open a new location here in Tucson.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO