roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake Havasu considers MF projects
CAPTION: Delta Apartments. Credit: Selberg Associates, Inc./Lake Havasu City. While metro Phoenix and Tucson may get 99% of the attention, no part of the state is immune to the need for more housing units and greater density, as illustrated by two cases in Lake Havasu City this month. The first...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Altitude Trampoline Park bounces into Havasu
LAKE HAVASU – Altitude Trampoline Park has signed a franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mohave County. “We’ve been intrigued by Altitude ever since we started...
AZFamily
Freeze warnings across central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
riverscenemagazine.com
Balloons Grounded But Fun Prevails
Even though weather prevented balloons from taking to the air Friday morning, there were still a number of activities for the family at the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair. POW/MIA balloon pilot Luke Cesnik conducted a special ceremony honoring veterans and those who lost their lives in military service.
