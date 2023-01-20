ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
TheDailyBeast

Friends Mourn ‘Damn Near’ Perfect Man After Memphis Police Custody Death

In early January, Christina Chacon was jolted from her sleep when her husband called to tell her that Tyre Nichols was in the hospital.It was then she found out that her silly, optimistic, and joyous confidant was in critical condition after his arrest by cops in Memphis, Tennessee. He later died from his injuries.Since then, it’s been like a bad dream for her and her husband, who knew and lived with the man for years.“We would talk about the BLM movement and how a lot of cops are on power trips and use excess force over and over again. Killing...
