In early January, Christina Chacon was jolted from her sleep when her husband called to tell her that Tyre Nichols was in the hospital.It was then she found out that her silly, optimistic, and joyous confidant was in critical condition after his arrest by cops in Memphis, Tennessee. He later died from his injuries.Since then, it’s been like a bad dream for her and her husband, who knew and lived with the man for years.“We would talk about the BLM movement and how a lot of cops are on power trips and use excess force over and over again. Killing...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO