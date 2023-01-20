ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Ready To Make Commitment

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are cleaning up on the recruiting trail. After winning back to back national championships earlier this month, everything has gone Georgia’s way on the recruiting trail. Smart and his staff have landed four commitments so far in 2023 and two of...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State

After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Former Georgia O-lineman commits to Huskers

Nebraska added more offensive line depth and another transfer portal player from the University of Georgia in offensive tackle Jacob Hood. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Hood entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 after spending one season with the Bulldogs. He made his decision to join the Nebraska program after spending Thursday through Sunday in Lincoln. "The love of the community," he said of what jumped out to him the most of his time in Lincoln.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson

HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Which Georgia Bulldog QB Has The Best Odds To Win The 2023 Heisman Trophy?

ATHENS - After winning back-to-back national championships with Steston Bennett leading the way, you’d think backup QB Carson Beck would have the best odds of winning the biggest individual prize in college football next season. But according to FanDuel, it’s Brock Vandagriff, last year’s third-string quarterback, who has the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall

There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
BOGART, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix

Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between.  Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

Seniors may qualify for tax breaks

Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

