The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
dawgpost.com
5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Ready To Make Commitment
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are cleaning up on the recruiting trail. After winning back to back national championships earlier this month, everything has gone Georgia’s way on the recruiting trail. Smart and his staff have landed four commitments so far in 2023 and two of...
How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State
After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
247Sports
Former Georgia O-lineman commits to Huskers
Nebraska added more offensive line depth and another transfer portal player from the University of Georgia in offensive tackle Jacob Hood. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Hood entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 after spending one season with the Bulldogs. He made his decision to join the Nebraska program after spending Thursday through Sunday in Lincoln. "The love of the community," he said of what jumped out to him the most of his time in Lincoln.
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood commits to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to rebuild their roster for Matt Rhule's debut season in Lincoln. That rebuild has led Rhule and company to chase a number of Bulldogs, which led to Monday when the team landed its third transfer from Athens.
247Sports
Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson
HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski
Skalski's late father was a Sooner in the '80s, and now the two-time national champ will likely help out Brent Venables with the Oklahoma linebackers.
dawgpost.com
Which Georgia Bulldog QB Has The Best Odds To Win The 2023 Heisman Trophy?
ATHENS - After winning back-to-back national championships with Steston Bennett leading the way, you’d think backup QB Carson Beck would have the best odds of winning the biggest individual prize in college football next season. But according to FanDuel, it’s Brock Vandagriff, last year’s third-string quarterback, who has the...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
Albany Herald
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Why we’re writing this story
Editor's note about new reporting on the Jan. 15 crash that killed a UGA football player and a staff member. AJC journalists are asking accountability questions about what happened before the accident
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall
There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Gainesville area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix
Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between. Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
Monroe Local News
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks
Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
