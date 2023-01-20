ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Black Market closed until summer following break-in

A man accused of breaking into and burglarizing several Louisville small businesses was taken into custody Friday. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. Updated: 19 hours ago. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville; Here's how to get tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville this summer. After her successful shows in 2022, the singer-songwriter has extended her touring run into 2023 with 14 additional performances across the United States, according to a press release. The artist's extended...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. On Saturday, the owner of the restaurant, Oliver Pino, said his restaurant had to close after he got to work around 9 a.m. and noticed his restaurant had been trashed.
LA GRANGE, KY
leoweekly.com

24 Louisville Drag Queens To Follow On Instagram

The drag scene might have faced a lot of attacks in the last few years, but drag performers continue to survive and thrive. To celebrate the joys of this unique style of entertainment, we put together a slideshow of 24 performers you can catch around Louisville — or even just follow on Instagram.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Kentucky

Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Diabetes medicine shortage in Louisville linked to nationwide weight loss trend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some diabetes patients are struggling to find their medicine at area pharmacies. Floyd County native Laura Batliner has had type 1 diabetes since she was 16. Now at 38, she was recently diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that revealed her body is now also insulin resistant. Insulin resistance is a common symptom of type 2 diabetes.
LOUISVILLE, KY

