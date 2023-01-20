Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Popular Jeffersontown restaurant to close and reopen as Parlour Pizza and Pints
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A popular Jeffersontown pizza joint is changing ownership and getting a big makeover, but it will remain pizza-focused. Craft Culture Concepts, parent company of Parlour Pizza and Pints, announced on Sunday that they have purchased the 30-year-old Chubby Ray's restaurant in J-Town. They will reopen the...
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
Customers wait outside overnight for grand opening of Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pizza restaurant opened in a northeast Louisville suburb on Monday. Several customers waited on the patio of LaRosa's Pizza at 10641 Fischer Park Drive overnight for the promise of free pizza. Only the first 50 in line got free pizza for a year. The first 200 people got a LaRosa's swag bag.
Big Nita's Cheesecakes holding grand opening Jan. 28 for first brick-and-mortar location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter. Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
Jack Keyes shared his tender new single "Skyscraper"
Louisville musician Jack Keyes teamed up with fellow Louisvillians for his new single "Skyscraper"
Black Market closed until summer following break-in
A man accused of breaking into and burglarizing several Louisville small businesses was taken into custody Friday. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. Updated: 19 hours ago. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s...
Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville; Here's how to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville this summer. After her successful shows in 2022, the singer-songwriter has extended her touring run into 2023 with 14 additional performances across the United States, according to a press release. The artist's extended...
Louisville, Kentucky Hosting First Time Ever Incredible Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Do you have an open mind when it comes to the bizarre? If you are like me, you are at least curious about new things. I love to experience things I have never seen or done before. Louisville is holding something very unique. It's a one-of-a-kind event that travelers around...
National Historic Landmark in Louisville wants your unwanted books
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your bookshelf is packed full and you have novels stacked on your nightstand, this historic museum in Louisville wants your books. Locust Grove needs donations from readers in Louisville for an upcoming book sale, according to a press release. The museum's next big book sale...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
Union 15 announces closure due to 'broken economy', 'extremely high food costs'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Union 15 will be closing its doors after almost four years of business. According to a statement posted on their Facebook, the pizza restaurant's last day open will be Saturday, Jan. 21. They said they will stay open until 10 p.m. and will be running specials such as $3 drafts, $4 crafts and $5 cocktails.
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Louisville market struggles with rising egg prices
According to the Consumer Price Index, the average price of eggs in Kentucky was $1.45 last year. Now a dozen of eggs will cost anywhere from $3 to $8.
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. On Saturday, the owner of the restaurant, Oliver Pino, said his restaurant had to close after he got to work around 9 a.m. and noticed his restaurant had been trashed.
24 Louisville Drag Queens To Follow On Instagram
The drag scene might have faced a lot of attacks in the last few years, but drag performers continue to survive and thrive. To celebrate the joys of this unique style of entertainment, we put together a slideshow of 24 performers you can catch around Louisville — or even just follow on Instagram.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Kentucky
Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried...
Diabetes medicine shortage in Louisville linked to nationwide weight loss trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some diabetes patients are struggling to find their medicine at area pharmacies. Floyd County native Laura Batliner has had type 1 diabetes since she was 16. Now at 38, she was recently diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that revealed her body is now also insulin resistant. Insulin resistance is a common symptom of type 2 diabetes.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
