scott lepine
4d ago
So you can sell drugs on the streets of Illinois but we will seriously put you in jail for a high capacity magazine
John Stark
4d ago
should be complete and permanent. The entire bill is unconstitutional
Anthony Foushi
4d ago
This only applies to like 870 people that were plaintiffs on the case. The rest of the state is still bound by the original law they passed for now.
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
Illinois sheriff refuses to enforce new gun control law: ‘Clear violation of the 2nd Amendment’
An Illinois sheriff made himself a target of gun control advocates after he argued that a new state law was in "clear violation of the 2nd Amendment."
Illinois fights back after judge slaps restraining order on gun control law
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed a judge's decision to slap the new gun control law with a temporary restraining order, arguing the order was improper.
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
Illinois appeals judge's restraining order on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul filed the request with the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon. It contends the restraining order issued last Friday by Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison was improper because of contrary state Supreme Court rulings and the lawsuit’s inability to prove the gun ban’s approval...
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
DuPage County sheriff criticized for refusing to enforce new Illinois assault weapons ban
The sheriff of DuPage County is refusing to enforce the new Illinois assault weapon ban, and now several members of Congress have joined the vocal outrage against his defiance.
Illinois Democrats urging county sheriff to enforce gun ban
(The Center Square) – While dozens of sheriffs have said they won't enforce Illinois' gun ban, Democrats in DuPage County placed their focus on one. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation prohibiting individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois earlier this month after lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Already owned guns must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
UPDATED: State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
wjol.com
Effingham Co. Judge Issues Temporary Restraining On Assault Weapons Ban & Governor Issues Statement
File Photo (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) Illinois’ assault weapons ban is on hold for the time being following a decision by an Effingham County judge. Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, ruling that the state didn’t “follow the procedural requirements” in passing the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The order would only apply to the more than the 850 defendants in the case. The decision is part of a lawsuit filed by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator says constituents concerned over assault weapons ban
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says that people in her district are concerned over the passage of the state's assault weapons ban that is now being challenged in court. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rezin notes that the bill was passed during a lame duck legislative...
freedom929.com
GUN BAN TEMPORARY STAY
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late last Friday. In arguments earlier last week, the plaintiff’s attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law, plus the State Constitution requires the Legislature to hold three public readings of a bill before a final vote can be held. No such public readings were made with the gun ban bill. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. Governor Pritzker and the state’s legislative leaders say they plan to appeal. Many downstate lawmakers say they support Friday’s court ruling. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for February 1st.
Chicago Journal
Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law.[1] DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
Effingham Radio
US News and World Report
Connecticut Governor's Gun Proposals Include Open Carry Ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a series of proposed gun laws Monday in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership, including a statewide ban on open carrying expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont revealed his latest plans...
wlsam.com
Assault Weapons Ban Lawsuits: Apparently, The More, The Merrier
There have been several lawsuits brought against the Assault Weapons Ban. The most frequent argument is that it is “unconstitutional,” among others. Lawmakers and Sheriffs have spoken out for and against the ban. John Howell is joined by Peter Hancock, Statehouse Reporter for Capitol News Illinois, to discuss.
WAND TV
wfft.com
wsiu.org
