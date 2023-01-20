Read full article on original website
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
natureworldnews.com
North American Waterhemp Now a Pesky Weed that Reduces Crop Yields, Research Reveals Modern Agriculture to Blame
According to research, modern agriculture is to blame for the North American waterhemp becoming a pesky weed that lowers crop yields. At the University of British Columbia, a multidisciplinary team of researchers has discovered how the spread of modern agriculture has turned the common waterhemp, a native plant of North America, into a destructive agricultural weed.
Phys.org
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
One Green Planet
Studies Show That Insects Feel Pain, So What Does This Mean for Animal Welfare Laws?
Shockingly, trillions of insects are killed per year, for food and for animal feed. But, perhaps what is even more surprising is the fact that, according to recent studies, insects can apparently feel pain, contrary to what many people had thought. And, with the increase in demand for insect-based alternatives to traditional animal agriculture, insect farming is at an all-time high. Science X examined 300+ studies and discovered that there is evidence that some — if not all — insects feel pain in some form.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?
Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
msn.com
Kenya declares war on millions of birds after they raid crops
A drive by the Kenyan government to kill up to 6 million red-billed quelea birds that have invaded farms will have unintended consequences for raptors and other wild species, experts have warned. The continuing drought in the Horn of Africa has reduced the amount of native grass, whose seeds are...
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
One Green Planet
South Korea Set to Ban Bear Farming by 2026 as Experts Begin to Figure Out Where the Bears Will Go
Earlier this year, after major policy changes, South Korea agreed to ban bear farming in the country by the start of 2026. This decision comes after almost 30 years of horrific bear farming across the country, and today, over 300 captive bears remain on farms in South Korea. Source: Al...
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
AOL Corp
Fleshy, parasitic plant identified by scientists smells like poop — for a good reason
Scientists have identified a new species of an African plant known for its putrid smell. The Hydnora plant genus got an up-close examination of what differs among its plants in a review by U.K. and U.S scientists published in bioRxiv that has not yet been peer reviewed. The plant genus was first identified in 1775 and has included eight species.
marthastewart.com
The USDA Just Cracked Down on Organic Food Regulations for the First Time in 30 Years
Eating organically has become a desirable lifestyle choice for many households over the past couple decades. But despite how popular organic food is, the standards for products that are considered organic haven't been updated for the past 30 years. However, that's all about to change according to a recent press release by the United States Department of Agriculture, which states the agency is planning to toughen its regulation of organic products for the first time since 1990.
One Green Planet
Startup Launches Plant-Based Hard Boiled Egg
A Texas-based startup, Crafty Counter, launched a revolutionary plant-based hard-boiled egg available at Whole Foods Nationwide. Crafty Counter launched the nut-based vegan hard-boiled egg called Hard Boiled WunderEggs. It is the first plant-based hard-boiled egg to be made in the United States and comes in a ready-to-eat six-pack. The WunderEggs...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S
The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.
'Cheap' eggs — Duck eggs growing in popularity as chicken eggs remain expensive
Cheap chicken eggs at local farms are beating grocery store prices, but they're now selling out. Farmers are encouraging customers to try different egg alternatives.
swineweb.com
Gene Editing Offers Opportunity to Strengthen Disease Resistance in Pigs, Improve Productivity, Advance Animal Welfare
A geneticist with the University of Guelph says the science of gene editing offers opportunities to strengthen the disease resistance of pigs, increase the production efficiency of swine herds and enhance animal welfare. “Gene Editing in the Pork Industry” was the focus of a Swine Innovation Porc panel discussion, held in conjunction with the 2023 Banff Pork Seminar. Dr. Ray Lu, an associate professor in molecular and cellular biology in the College of Biological Science at the University of Guelph, notes gene editing is already being applied to crop development, livestock improvement and human medicine and the technology offers potential for the pork industry at the present time, primarily in the area of disease resistance.
Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!
Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!
Atlas Obscura
The Duck Brigade Behind a Farmer’s Plentiful Rice Harvest
Every summer, a pack of ducks roams a six-acre rice farm in Vergennes, Vermont. They wade through rice paddies, nibble at undergrowth, and waddle across fields. They’re not just part of the idyllic landscape; they’re working, performing the essential tasks of fertilization and weed control. The ducks are...
