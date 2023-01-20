Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Teens arrested in shooting of another teen
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023. Daily...
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Indy man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday missing woman incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a man on kidnapping and attempted murder charges for his role in a series of incidents over the weekend where a woman was missing for hours. Daquan Mathews, 27, of Indianapolis was arrested Sunday after police said he used a gun to kidnap his ex-girlfriend from her brother’s car, […]
cbs4indy.com
Muncie teen charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager is facing charges in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy back in December. Daisy Renee Craft, who turned 18 on Jan. 16, is accused of shooting and killing Kayden Lee at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive shortly after midnight on Dec. 12. She was charged as an adult with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.
2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month. On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road. IMPD...
cbs4indy.com
Delphi double murder trial costs pegged at $2.1M
Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties.
Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County
At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.
WTHR
IMPD: Person injured in shooting at west side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side, IMPD said. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Islander Drive, just southwest of Interstate 465 and Interstate 74, for a report of a person shot.
WTHR
Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting
SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk
Police are investigating after a person was killed on the east side of Indianapolis.
wdrb.com
IMPD is searching for missing Indy woman believed to be in extreme danger
IMPD is seeking the public's help in locating 24-year-old Rashonda Banks who was last seen in the 600 block of W. 27th ST.
cbs4indy.com
Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. 23 after a spokesperson for Judge Fran Gull said they had not heard anything from attorneys on Friday.
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
