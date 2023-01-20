CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. 23 after a spokesperson for Judge Fran Gull said they had not heard anything from attorneys on Friday.

DELPHI, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO