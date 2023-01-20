Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
5 felony littering cases will go to trial in Asheville; defendants express 'dismay'
ASHEVILLE - Five people charged by the Asheville Police Department with felony littering will see their cases go to trial in Buncombe County Superior Court. Although 16 people were indicted by a Buncombe County grand jury in June, court records indicate three defendants have since taken plea deals, and on Jan. 23, only five of the 13 remaining defendants are currently set to go to trial.
YAHOO!
GBI arrests woman in connection with 4-year-old’s drowning during swimming lessons, officials say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said Tenhuisen...
YAHOO!
Man with Hagerstown, Waynesboro ties charged in Saturday shooting outside restaurant
A man with Hagerstown and Waynesboro, Pa., addresses has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after an Allegany County man was shot in the leg Saturday morning outside a Hagerstown-area restaurant and bar. The shooting in the Foxshire Plaza parking lot, along Dual Highway, occurred in the early morning hours...
Comments / 0