ASHEVILLE - Five people charged by the Asheville Police Department with felony littering will see their cases go to trial in Buncombe County Superior Court. Although 16 people were indicted by a Buncombe County grand jury in June, court records indicate three defendants have since taken plea deals, and on Jan. 23, only five of the 13 remaining defendants are currently set to go to trial.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO