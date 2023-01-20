ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Focus Daily News

Wendy’s Is Offering Some Hot January Deals, Every Day is FRY-day

Monday, 1/2 – Monday, 1/9:. FREE Small Hot & Crispy Fry with Any Salad Purchase*: Because who doesn’t love a side of perfectly salted fries with their salad?. FRY-DAY the 13th – Thursday, 1/19: FREE Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with Any Purchase*: Fry-day the 13th just turned lucky – all week long! Take that, black cats.
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals January 2023 Deals

If your new year's resolution is to save money in 2023, then Wendy's has your back. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain marked the start of the new year by rolling out a list of new deals for January 2023, which will see customers scoring discounts on everything from kids' meals to chicken nuggets, and even free fries!
consumerqueen.com

Baked Spaghetti BOGO Free at Fazoli’s!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Enjoy 2 baked spaghetti dinners for the price of one!. 2 Baked Spaghetti Dinners for the Price of One! 🍝. Thru January 29th, open up your Fazoli app and you should...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Mashed

What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burger King is offering free fries for the next 6 months — how to get the deal

Burger King is giving out free French fries every week for the next six months. The fast food giant recently extended its Frequent Fry’er promotion, a deal for its Royal Perks members when they make any purchase on the Burger King app or BK.com. The free fry promotion is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy