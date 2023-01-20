ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot

(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
BELTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Top 5 Movies Killeen, Texas Can’t Wait to See in 2023

Every year there are nearly countless movies being released. Even with the theaters filling up again, there still are not enough screens to play all the movies. Direct to video has grown to new levels, and do not even get started on the original streaming releases. 2023 is going to be FULL of new movies. Where do you like to see movies in Killeen-Temple, Texas?
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
WACO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Teacher Fired for Assignment on Slurs

How in the hell is this anything a kid should be learning in school?!. As many of you know, I did not grow up here in Texas. I know for a fact at my elementary school we did not have a day where we learned about slurs. Sure, I heard them from s***head kids at my school growing up. Don't remember my elementary school teacher handing me an assignment with the N-word on it.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

