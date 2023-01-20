Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange -- and you’re not alone.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Top 5 Movies Killeen, Texas Can’t Wait to See in 2023
Every year there are nearly countless movies being released. Even with the theaters filling up again, there still are not enough screens to play all the movies. Direct to video has grown to new levels, and do not even get started on the original streaming releases. 2023 is going to be FULL of new movies. Where do you like to see movies in Killeen-Temple, Texas?
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
Texas Teacher Fired for Assignment on Slurs
How in the hell is this anything a kid should be learning in school?!. As many of you know, I did not grow up here in Texas. I know for a fact at my elementary school we did not have a day where we learned about slurs. Sure, I heard them from s***head kids at my school growing up. Don't remember my elementary school teacher handing me an assignment with the N-word on it.
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Get Ready For A Funkin’ Good Time in Killeen, Texas February 25th
I love when Killeen, Texas presents events for the whole city to come out and enjoy as a community. Last year, the city hosted the first Motown In Downtown event, and it was truly a big hit. I am so happy that we have a chance to enjoy Motown In Downtown again. Let's call it a remix.
