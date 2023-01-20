Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
Woman honored for helping wounded Newark cops during shooting
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who has been credited for saving two wounded police officers who were shot in the line of duty was honored on Sunday.Angela Walker received the "Heroes of the Dream Award" at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.On Nov. 1, Walker, a healthcare professional, was dropping off food for her family in Newark when she heard gunshots. She saw the two injured officers and used her car to shield them, and then gave them first aid until the ambulances came.On Sunday, Walker reunited with those two officers."I just couldn't leave no one like that," Walker said. "So I see him and I was like, 'Oh my God,' I said to myself, 'I gotta help this person.' I didn't see an officer or a cop. I saw a person who needed my help.""What she did was very heroic and brave," one of the officers said. "She is forever indebted to us.""We are grateful to her for being there for us," the other officer said.Police say the officers were shot while trying to question the suspect about a previous shooting. They are both OK.The suspect, 30-year-old Kendall Howard, remains in custody.
GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor
UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro. Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show. Kyam and Fate were both...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man charged with stealing $10.5k in tools from 3 parks vehicles in Bayonne
A man was charged with stealing $10,500 in tools from three parked vehicles in Bayonne earlier this month, Police Capt. Eric Amato said. Rahim Wilson, 33, of Newark, was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, being a fugitive from justice, and having five active warrants for contempt.
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
wrnjradio.com
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
HIGHWAY ROBBERIES: Gunman Hits 3 Gas Stations, Convenience Store In Paramus, Fair Lawn, Mahwah
A gunman robbed two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in rapid succession, authorities confirmed. The spree, which lasted barely 20 minutes, began at a BP station on eastbound Route 4 at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Twof firefighters, two residents hurt in Thursday Blaze
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Two Jersey City firefighters were hurt, and two residents suffered minor injuries, as a result of a fire on Garfield Avenue on Jan. 19. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kim Wallace-Scalcione, members of the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a report of a working fire in two structures located at 752-754 Garfield Avenue. Upon arrival, JCFD firefighters observed the fire involving the two-story structures as well as a fully involved three-foot alley. Firefighters entered the residential buildings, where many of the residents were sleeping at the time the fire started and helped bring them outside to safety. A total of 14 residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
Domestic Stabbing: Man Wounded, Woman Sought In Garfield
A Garfield man was hospitalized after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at his home, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the Westminster Place residence shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, found the victim with a one-inch wound on the left side of his ribs, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. One of those suspects was a 16-year-old who shot a female victim. The 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, shot a female victim in the area of North 13th Street. She is reported to be in stable condition and recovering. The teen suspect was identified as an East Orange resident. Ahmed Rauf-Nomaw, 45, of Middle Grove, NY, was arrested and faces weapons charges after a double shooting. Two male victims in the 900 block of The post Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank
PARAMUS, NJ – A gas station attendant was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday by a suspect after he had finished filling the man’s gas tank. Police responded to a BP gas station in Paramus after receiving a report of an armed robbery. According to police, the gas station employee reported that a male suspect driving a grey or tan color sedan had asked to have his car filled with fuel before the robbery. “After fueling was complete, the suspect brandished a handgun and proceeded to rob the attendant of over $400 in cash,” the Paramus Police Department said. “Detectives believe The post North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
