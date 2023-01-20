ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Woman honored for helping wounded Newark cops during shooting

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who has been credited for saving two wounded police officers who were shot in the line of duty was honored on Sunday.Angela Walker received the "Heroes of the Dream Award" at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.On Nov. 1, Walker, a healthcare professional, was dropping off food for her family in Newark when she heard gunshots. She saw the two injured officers and used her car to shield them, and then gave them first aid until the ambulances came.On Sunday, Walker reunited with those two officers."I just couldn't leave no one like that," Walker said. "So I see him and I was like, 'Oh my God,' I said to myself, 'I gotta help this person.' I didn't see an officer or a cop. I saw a person who needed my help.""What she did was very heroic and brave," one of the officers said. "She is forever indebted to us.""We are grateful to her for being there for us," the other officer said.Police say the officers were shot while trying to question the suspect about a previous shooting. They are both OK.The suspect, 30-year-old Kendall Howard, remains in custody.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
insidernj.com

The Death of a Newspaper Icon

The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Twof firefighters, two residents hurt in Thursday Blaze

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Two Jersey City firefighters were hurt, and two residents suffered minor injuries, as a result of a fire on Garfield Avenue on Jan. 19. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kim Wallace-Scalcione, members of the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a report of a working fire in two structures located at 752-754 Garfield Avenue.  Upon arrival, JCFD firefighters observed the fire involving the two-story structures as well as a fully involved three-foot alley.  Firefighters entered the residential buildings, where many of the residents were sleeping at the time the fire started and helped bring them outside to safety. A total of 14 residents were displaced as a result of the blaze.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Domestic Stabbing: Man Wounded, Woman Sought In Garfield

A Garfield man was hospitalized after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute at his home, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the Westminster Place residence shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, found the victim with a one-inch wound on the left side of his ribs, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
GARFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. One of those suspects was a 16-year-old who shot a female victim. The 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, shot a female victim in the area of North 13th Street. She is reported to be in stable condition and recovering. The teen suspect was identified as an East Orange resident. Ahmed Rauf-Nomaw, 45, of Middle Grove, NY, was arrested and faces weapons charges after a double shooting. Two male victims in the 900 block of The post Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank

PARAMUS, NJ – A gas station attendant was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday by a suspect after he had finished filling the man’s gas tank. Police responded to a BP gas station in Paramus after receiving a report of an armed robbery. According to police, the gas station employee reported that a male suspect driving a grey or tan color sedan had asked to have his car filled with fuel before the robbery. “After fueling was complete, the suspect brandished a handgun and proceeded to rob the attendant of over $400 in cash,” the Paramus Police Department said. “Detectives believe The post North Jersey Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint by suspect after filling his tank appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARAMUS, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
CARLSTADT, NJ

