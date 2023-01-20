Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram
Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Eli Manning showered with boos, middle fingers when shown at Eagles game
Eli Manning egged on the booing Eagles fans, who threw up the double birds to acknowledge the former Giants QB’s viral moment, when shown on the big screen at Saturday’s game.
Giants GM shares surprising Saquon Barkley contract update
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed Monday that the club and running back Saquon Barkley "weren’t really that close" in contract talks during the season. "Saquon is a good player. He’s a good teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy that we would like to have back. It’s just – again, we haven’t had our end-of-season meetings yet," Schoen told reporters Monday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then, again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what at the priority positions and how are we going to move forward. But, we would like to have Saquon back if it works out."
New York Giants Report Card: A Big-time Dud
The Giants laid a big-time stinker against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.
'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'Fox NFL Sunday' crew moments after Eagles defeat Giants in divisional round
Anyone tuning in to NBC to watch "Saturday Night Live" following the Giants' 38-7 loss at the hands of the Eagles may have had a momentary bit of confusion. The cold open for the show featured the iconic NFL on Fox theme song. Any concerns about a channel mixup were...
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
Insider Questions Whether Steelers Star Is ‘That Guy’ For Team In 2023 And Beyond
The Pittsburgh Steelers have targeted offensive skill players in the last two NFL Drafts, selecting running back, Najee Harris in 2021 and quarterback, Kenny Pickett in 2022. With plenty of young talent surrounding Matt Canada‘s group, it remains to be seen if the unit will be able to propel into a top 10 offense in 2023 after being stuck at the bottom half of the league for the last two seasons. Harris in particular was heavily criticized at the beginning of the 2022 campaign, but was clearly not himself due to an injury he sustained in training camp. He bounced back to have a another 1,000-yard season, but not everyone is buying his status as the franchise back.
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Giants don't have water at hotel on morning of playoff game with Eagles
If you needed a reminder of why home-field advantage in the playoffs is so important, the New York Giants appear to be getting it Saturday morning.
Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the...
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Vikings Named Possible Trade Destination For Trey Lance
The Minnesota Vikings played close games throughout the 2022 season. They went 13-4 in the regular season, going 11-0 in one-score games. Their success in hotly contested games ran out at the worst time as the Vikings lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the New York Giants, 31-24. It...
Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear
Ezekiel Elliott faces an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas next season. He did not dance around the topic.
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
