Sheboygan, WI

WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flakes at times

WATCH: Undefeated Brillion roaring with hopes of conference title, return trip to state. "A wild ride": Robin Mueller is Kewaunee's first female police chief. Chief Mueller credits her two predecessors for pushing her and preparing her for the job. Updated: 16 hours ago. We can use a lot of salt...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow chances

One of the teenagers' families is part of the local bar and restaurant industry. Top-ranked De Pere boys basketball rolling, still undefeated this season. Top-ranked De Pere boys basketball rolling, still undefeated this season. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow showers. Updated: 10 hours ago. But in general, it’s going to...
DE PERE, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

NO BIG WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT SOME FLAKES REMAIN POSSIBLE

Our relatively mild & quiet January weather pattern will continue for a few more days. No major weather maker is expected in the near term, but there will be a few minor disturbances around that will keep a chance of light snow showers going from time to time over the next week.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: The weather of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 2022 was a year for the record books. Brad Spakowitz looks back at the weather month-by-month, looking at the highs and lows, the rains and snows, cold winter, hot summer -- and records fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER

There are 4 disturbances that are possible over the next week, with one passing by every other day: late Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. From war-torn Ukraine to a new community in peace: Refugees find hope in Green Bay. CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of scammers. Updated: 18 hours ago. Financial...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the start of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. We’re all familiar with the importance of salt in Wisconsin winters to clear our roads and driveways -- but what we use has a negative impact on the environment. The Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium says...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storms in California raising produce prices in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain and flooding in California are causing price hikes in Wisconsin grocery stores; something experts say will last anywhere from a matter of weeks to the spring. “If Wisconsin is in the Bread Basket of the U.S., than California is the salad bowl,” said Andrew...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI

