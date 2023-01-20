ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8juP_0kM0t8CK00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday.

Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.

Still, data centers have become a politically volatile topic, particularly in northern Virginia, where the structures are increasingly common and where neighbors are voicing noise and environmental concerns.

Data centers house the computer servers and hardware required to support modern internet use, and demand continues to increase. But the data centers require high-powered fans and extensive cooling capacity that can generate noise. They also consume huge amounts of electricity that can require construction of high-voltage transmission lines to support them.

Bills proposed in the legislature this year would regulate where centers could be located.

The governor’s office said the locations of the data centers will be determined at a later date. But tech companies prefer northern Virginia because it is close to the historical backbone of the internet, and proximity to those connection points provides nanoseconds of advantage that are of importance to tech companies that rely on the servers to support financial transactions, gaming technology and other time-sensitive applications.

RELATED: Plan to expand data centers in northern Virginia approved

Bill Wright, a Prince William County resident who opposed a massive data center expansion recently approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors over considerable community opposition , said Friday’s announcement shows that “the influence of big tech money has become intoxicating to our politicians.”

He said that he does not object to data centers in and of themselves and hopes that the state will place them in areas that don't harm the environment, and in rural areas where jobs are needed. But he expressed skepticism that the state is willing to stand up to tech companies that want the centers in northern Virginia.

“Northern Virginia is being overwhelmed by these things,” Wright said. “We may as well start calling ourselves the Commonwealth of Amazon.”

Northern Virginia has been a tech hub since the formation of the internet, and now hosts more data centers than the next five largest U.S. markets combined, according to the Northern Virginia Technology Council. They have also proven to be a cash cow for local governments that embrace them — data centers now provide for more than 30 percent of the general fund budget of Loudoun County, a suburb of the nation’s capital with more than 400,000 residents.

Another data center opponent, Elena Schlossberg with the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, expressed dismay that Youngkin felt emboldened to announce a data center deal in a year when state and local officials are all on the election ballot in Virginia — and as community concern over data centers is growing.

“That is just mind-boggling that he does not see that communities are uniting” in opposition to data centers, she said.

In a tweet, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said $35 billion represents the largest capital investment in Virginia history. In terms of jobs, the governor's office said it is expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs across the state. That pales in comparison to the 25,000 jobs associated with Amazon's decision in 2018 to build a second headquarters in Arlington County.

The deal calls for Amazon to receive incentives from a new Mega Data Center Incentive Pogram, as well as a grant of up to $140 million for workforce development site improvements and other costs. Both will require legislative approval. Administration officials did not immediately respond to questions over how much money would be included in the new incentive program.

An Amazon Web Services spokesman declined to comment on the record over how many data centers are planned and Amazon's preferences for where to locate them.

Comments / 6

Related
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin says Ford plant looking at Pittsylvania would have been ‘Trojan Horse’ for China; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke commission debates if talent show will prevent gun-related violence. — The Roanoke Times. Pulaski County sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney, who left Democratic Party last year, running for re-election as Republicans. — The Roanoke...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them

At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships

By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
VIRGINIA STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia

Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSLS

Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases

In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
PLANetizen

How Virginia Counties Use Zoning to Stifle Development

Writing in the Virginia Mercury, Wyatt Gordon explains how some Virginia counties are making it more difficult to build new housing, despite the recent spike in home prices and low supply. While single-family zoning gets the most press for keeping housing costs high, Gordon points out that “Setback requirements, lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy