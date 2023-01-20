WashCo Family Justice Center

The Washington County Family Justice Center in Beaverton is a resource for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Advocates there say Oregon law lacks protections for these victims, and local criminal cases highlight this deficiency.
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
(Vancouver, WA) — Two young teenagers are under arrest for a carjacking in Vancouver on Saturday. Police say a woman had parked her car at Vancouver Mall and as she was walking in, two boys approached her armed with a knife and stole her car. Police spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove into Oregon. The pursuit ended in Clackamas County. Both suspects, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody and lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and will be extradited to Clark County.
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple witnesses told KGW police shot and killed a person in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue in Salem on Monday morning. KGW reporter Mike Benner reported from the scene that numerous evidence markers had been placed on Commercial Street and in the bark dust outside a nearby auto parts store.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically...
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
Update 01/21/2023 | 2:45 p.m. The investigation into the suspicious death of a six-year-old child led to the arrest of the boy’s father, Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and Davenport’s domestic partner, Cierra Wiedner. Davenport, age 29, and Wiedner, age 25, were each charged with criminal mistreatment in the first...
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
Clark County’s annual Project Homeless Connect event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Road in Vancouver. The one-day event aims to help people who are living without homes easily access a variety of resources in...
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has sentenced a former custodian for Vancouver Publics Schools to 10 years in prison for voyeurism. James D. Mattson, 38, was arrested in October after allegations surfaced that he filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. An investigation found videos, including...
