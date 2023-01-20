WashCo Family Justice Center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington County Family Justice Center in Beaverton is a resource for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Advocates there say Oregon law lacks protections for these victims, and local criminal cases highlight this deficiency.

