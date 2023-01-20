ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hope remains to find actor Julian Sands, missing on treacherous California mountain 1 week

By Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

One week after an actor went missing on a treacherous mountain near Los Angeles, search-and-rescue crews are holding out hope that his mountaineering experience has allowed him to survive below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions.

Julian Sands, best known for his work in “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” went missing on Mount Baldy on Jan. 13. The search for the 65-year-old British actor began that day and has continued every day since, turning up no sign of him.

Though not well known outside of Southern California, Mount Baldy is one of the most infamous peaks in the region, as much for its difficulty as its beauty. Though just an hour outside of sunny Los Angeles, the 10,064-foot (4,193 meters) mountain is often covered in snow and ice in the winter and has been the site of many deaths and accidents over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei9JD_0kM0snrH00
Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sands has been missing on Southern California's Mount Baldy since Jan. 13. Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Earlier this month, an experienced hiker and mother of four named Crystal Gonzalez fell 500 feet to her death while attempting to summit Baldy. Her death came less than two weeks after another hiker, Jarret Choi, died in a fall in nearby Ice House Canyon. Crews are also searching for another missing hiker in the mountains just east of Baldy.

“We're doing the best we can,” said Gloria Huerta, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County sheriff’s crews who recovered Gonzalez’s body and are still searching for any sign of Sands.

Two cellphone pings on the 13th showed that Sands was in the Baldy area, Huerta said.

Though their resources are stretched and the conditions inhospitable, she said crews plan to continue the search for Sands indefinitely.

“We understand from the family that he is experienced and it sounds like he went up there prepared,” Huerta said. “We're still hopeful for a good outcome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOHyQ_0kM0snrH00
Mount Baldy is covered in snow in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California on December 26, 2019 after a cold winter storm brought heavy rain, snow and strong winds to Southern California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1NB6NY ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images

Though helicopter crews and SWAT teams with drones have been looking for Sands every day since he went missing, ground crews were only able to safely search the mountain for him on Jan. 14, when weather moved in and created dangerous avalanche conditions that remain today.

Part of the problem with deaths and rescues on Baldy is its easy access to Los Angeles and the fact that people underestimate its difficulty, said Jeff Hester, an experienced mountaineer who helps run a Facebook hiking group in Southern California and owns a company that organizes challenges for hikers throughout the country.

"It's a serious mountain," Hester said. "Things can happen that are out of your control. If you're doing it in the snow, you might have all the right gear and knowledge and experience but if something breaks loose and starts to slide, you're going with it."

He recalled taking a mountaineering course at Baldy in 2016. Hester, his classmates and the instructors were practicing how to stop themselves in an icy mountain fall when someone who had summitted Baldy slipped and fell hundreds of feet.

"Somebody came careening down Baldy Bowl and hit a tree and a rock and came to a rest," he said. "He had severe lacerations on his face was airlifted off the mountain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iw0FH_0kM0snrH00
In this Feb. 6, 2016 photo, students of a mountaineering course head toward Mount Baldy just northeast of Los Angeles. They're carrying mountaineering gear including crampons, ice axes, poles and helmets. Courtesy of Jeff Hester

Despite its dangers, the mountain remains a popular spot for aspiring mountaineers or those training for something bigger to cut their teeth.

Both Hester's Facebook group and search-and-rescue crews have been warning those interested in summitting Baldy to stay away from the mountain until conditions improve and avoid it altogether without proper gear, training and at least one partner.

Following Gonzalez's death, Hester organized a webinar about the dangers of Baldy and winter conditions in the regions. More than 500 people have signed up so far, giving him hope that the education efforts may help save one or more lives.

Meanwhile the search continues for Sands, who lives in North Hollywood. His representatives have not responded to requests for comment and his family has declined interviews or statements through the sheriff's department.

"They're not ready," Huerta said, saying it's been a harrowing time for those who love the actor. "The not knowing, that's probably the worst."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPNSS_0kM0snrH00
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Actor Julian Sands arrives at the premiere of Freestyle Releasing's "Nobel Son" held at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Fans and fellow actors have been posting their hopes for Sands' safe return on social media since his disappearance.

"#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many," actor Matthew Modine wrote on Twitter. " A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves."

In 1985, Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Day-Lewis, Maggie Smith and Judi Dench in the Oscar-nominated "A Room With a View."

Sands also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991's "Naked Lunch," 1993's "Boxing Helena" and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television, including "24," "Smallville," "Dexter" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

In a 2014 interview with Red Carpet News TV, Sands said he was grateful to work in so many genres for so long in Hollywood, saying: "I'm lucky to have always really been involved with interesting people doing interesting films, and interesting places."

"Life's been pretty interesting," he said.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hope remains to find actor Julian Sands, missing on treacherous California mountain 1 week

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Family of Julian Sands tow away car discovered in search for missing actor

The family of Julian Sands have towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during a search to find the British actor who went missing after a hiking trip in southern California.The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared with the PA news agency: “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
New York Post

Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face

No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
Oxygen

New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man

Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves Montecito Amid Dangerous Floods: “Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us”

Montecito — the celebrity-loved enclave in central California which Oprah Winfrey, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others call home—is officially under mandatory evacuation. This ruling comes after a fruitless search for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters early Monday morning; the search was called off around 3 p.m. local time. Five years ago, on Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito was ravaged by mudslides caused by flash flooding; in the middle of the night, the town got more than half an inch of rainfall in five minutes, and the storm continued throughout the day, leaving...
MONTECITO, CA
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

757K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy