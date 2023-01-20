ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The biggest plane in the world has wings longer than a football field. See its latest flight

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HpSr_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc takes off on the runway. Courtesy of Stratolaunch / Domenic Moen

The world's biggest airplane designed to carry air-launch-to-orbit rockets and hypersonic vehicles just completed its longest test flight to date.

The Stratolaunch Roc, developed by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen and manufactured by U.S. aerospace company Stratolaunch Systems , on January 13 completed its ninth test flight. All of the flights have been in the Mojave Desert, the first in 2019, but this was the first time for the airplane flying outside of the Mojave range, the company said.

The plane is the biggest all-composite plane ever constructed – made out of carbon fiber from two deconstructed Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets that were once flown by United Airlines. It’s designed to take off and land using an airport runway, unlike other hypersonic planes, and has room to carry up to three rockets.

More: American Airlines and Delta Air Lines planes nearly collide at JFK Airport; FAA investigating

Strikes and pay raises: Southwest pilots will hold strike vote, Delta's could see a pay bump

Measuring around 239 feet in length and 50 feet in height – the plane can carry a total payload of 500,000 pounds and requires a runway that's at least 12,000 feet long.

The aircraft departed from the Mojave Air and Space Port and flew approximately six hours across southeastern California, reaching a maximum altitude of 22,500 feet.

The company said it plans to have its first hypersonic flight and a separation test of the Talon-A vehicle in the first half of 2023.

The company's CEO, Zachary Krevor, said in the release that the plane is "closer than ever" to its first hypersonic flight test.

More: Record-breaking 'Toadzilla' cane toad found in Australian park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtVoK_0kM0sl5p00
The Stratolaunch Roc on the runway. Courtesy of Stratolaunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f84QL_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc in flight. Courtesy of Stratolaunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmQGm_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc in flight, with the hypersonic Talon-A separation test vehicle on board. Courtesy of Stratolaunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewYko_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc in flight. Courtesy of Stratolaunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVCki_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc in flight. Courtesy of Stratolaunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRYyX_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc in flight. Courtesy of Stratolaunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvMaI_0kM0sl5p00
Stratolaunch Roc in flight. Courtesy of Stratolaunch / Domenic Moen

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The biggest plane in the world has wings longer than a football field. See its latest flight

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

757K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy