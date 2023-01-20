ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

House fire claims the life of Washington man

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nrYX_0kM0siRe00

State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a house fire in Washington that claimed the life of a male resident.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a report of a house fire located in the 600 block of Pointe Verde in Washington. Unfortunately, firefighters later located a male victim in a bedroom being utilized for storage.

While identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 64-year-old, disabled tenant of the home.

After an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies have been able to determine the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home which was located on the opposite end of the home from where the victim was located. The home being almost 100 years old, and the quality of the home due to that age, has made this investigation difficult when it comes to determining an official cause of this fire, however, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction as a contributing factor.

So far in 2023, half of the fatal fires deputies have investigated have involved disabled victims and all of the fatal fires have been in structures without working smoke alarms.

The SFM is asking Louisianans who know of relatives, loved ones, or even neighbors who are challenged with a disability to reach out to those individuals to offer assistance in developing an escape plan that’s accommodating to that person’s needs. That plan should include not only knowing two ways out of every room but also ensuring those ways out are accessible and operational. Local fire departments can also assist with assessing a home for potential fire hazards and coming up with a specialized escape plan.

A key of that fire emergency preparation is having working smoke alarms which are proven to be the difference
between life and death in a fire emergency. The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about the program and register for a smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org. You can also contact your local fire department to request a smoke alarm installation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Found Fatally Shot Outside Southern Avenue Metro Station: Authorities

A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Sunday. Metro Transit police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities believe there was an altercation between the victim and the suspected shooter in the bus bay before shots rang out.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD
DC News Now

Man dead after stabbing in Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night. The department tweeted that it received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday

Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
WALDORF, MD
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy