Carencro man booked with contractor fraud

A Carencro man has been booked in connection with home improvement fraud in St. Landry Parish, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says.

Deputies were contacted about three different cases involving Tyler Anthony Carpenter, Guidroz says.

He is accused of taking $10,190 from three people through his business, Diamond Garage Doors and Repairs in Carencro.

On April 20, 2022, the victim contacted Tyler Carpenter to order three (3) garage doors for his shop. The victim was given a quote for $9,970.72 and on April 26, 2022, the victim wrote a check for $5,000.00 to Diamond Garage Doors as a down payment. According to the victim, the garage doors were supposed to be ready at the end of August / beginning of September; however, the garage doors never arrived.

In the second unrelated case, another victim stated that he made contact with Tyler Carpenter to order a garage door on May 23, 2022. Tyler Carpenter told the victim that the garage door would take approximately five (5) months to arrive. The victim gave Tyler Carpenter a down payment of $2,040.00.

In the third unrelated case, another victim contacted Diamond Garage Doors and Repairs on Facebook to install garage doors with motors at their residence. The victims made contact with Tyler Carpenter via text message and verbal communication and received an estimate totaling $5,250.00, including parts and labor. On July 19, 2022, the victims met with Tyler Carpenter and provided a down payment of $3,150.00.

All of the victims contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding these incidents, stating that they never received the garage doors nor has Tyler Carpenter refunded any of the money.

Three (3) arrest warrants were then issued for Tyler Anthony Carpenter for home improvement fraud / residential contractor fraud.

On December 30, 2022, St. Landry Crime Stoppers featured Tyler Anthony Carpenter on Fugitive Friday and showed that he was wanted for Violation of Protective Order for an unrelated case and Residential Contractor Fraud. St. Landry Crime Stoppers received numerous tips, which were then forwarded to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

Carpenter was located in Lafayette Parish and arrested by Lafayette Police Department, using the location information provided by a tipster.

On January 19, 2023, Carpenter was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the warrants pending against him.

“I would like to thank Crime Stoppers and the tipsters who called in the location of Tyler Carpenter. This case shows that when the community and law enforcement work together, we can make our community safe for everyone," Guidroz said.