This Compact Travel Trailer a Basically a Luxe Miniature Home—or Office—on Wheels

By Bryan Hood
 3 days ago
Nook Tiny Home wants to make your next stay at a campground a little more comfortable.

The Texas-based company has just unveiled a new travel trailer called Roam . We’ve seen our fair share of caravans around these parts, but Nook’s model stands out from the pack due to it basically being a tiny home on wheels.

That’s not an exaggeration, either. For Roam, the company has taken one of its ultra-compact residences and added a tow hitch and a pair of wheels. There may be trailers out there with more capabilities and features, but few seem likely to have you feeling more at home—no matter where your travels have taken you.

Roam measures 12 feet end to end and can comfortably fit into a regular-sized parking space, according to Nook. Despite its compact dimension, the company has managed to fit all the necessities and more into the trailer. Roam’s living space has a kitchenette with an electric cooking range, refrigerator and sink. There’s also room for a full-size bed, though the caravan can sleep even more if you don’t mind adding a bunk bed above it. But the real difference maker is the bathroom, which has enough space for a full-size toilet and shower. The vehicle does need to be connected to a power source, but solar panels are available as an add-on if you want to spend some time living off the grid.

The Roam may be a pretty simple trailer, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t versatile. You can take it to more places than the campground and use it for activities other than eating and sleeping. Nook says the vehicle can easily be customized for use as a mobile office or storefront.

Interested in buying a home you can hit the road with? Nook is taking orders for Roam now through its website. The trailer starts at $55,000, but expect that cost to rise quickly the more options you add.

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

