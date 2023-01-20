ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia university leaders decry concealed carry bill

By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kM0sBVn00

West Virginia university leaders urged lawmakers in a letter sent Friday to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses.

The letter — sent to lawmakers by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University — expressed “deep concern” over the legislation, which passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and is now on second reading in the full Senate.

The higher education leaders said they "strongly support the second amendment and the right for law abiding citizens to own firearms, but have serious reservations about the significant public safety challenges and financial burdens” the bill would impose.

They said that because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all institutions of higher education are seeing more and more students grappling with mental health challenges and in need of additional support services.

“Introducing firearms into this already challenging environment could have unintended consequences,” they said, noting that access to firearms increases suicide risks.

The presidents of West Virginia University and Marshall University — the state's two largest institutions of higher learning — also sent a letter speaking out against the legislation earlier this week.

West Virginia law currently allows colleges and universities to prohibit guns on their campuses.

The bill, called the “Campus Self-Defense Act," allows an individual holding current and valid license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of state institutions of higher education.

It allows institutions to limit the carrying of concealed firearms at organized events taking place at a stadium or arena with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators, daycare facilities located on university property and a few other exceptions.

Supporters say citizens have a constitutional right carry weapons for self-defense. Similar bills have been introduced during past legislative sessions but failed to gain enough traction to advance.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Illinois appeals judge's restraining order on gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois' new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ABC News

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Judge: DeSantis violated state Constitution in firing state attorney

MIAMI -- While saying Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution, a federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the governor by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that a federal court could not act on the violation of the Florida Constitution and that, while DeSantis violated the First Amendment, the governor also based the suspension on factors involving Warren's conduct - not speech.Warren, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit after DeSantis issued an August executive order that suspended the twice-elected prosecutor and accused him of "incompetence and willful defiance...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAA

Meet one of the first Muslim representatives in Texas House

EULESS, Texas — When voters chose their representatives to the Texas House last November, they made history by sending a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is among them. The Democrat from Euless is one of the first two Muslim members of the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments

AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments. He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

GOP in Nebraska, Washington state back Harmeet Dhillon for RNC chair

The GOP in Nebraska and Washington state have endorsed California attorney Harmeet Dhillon’s challenge to replace Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). The Nebraska Republican Party voted to 62-41 to have state Chair Eric Underwood cast his ballot for Dhillon for the top RNC spot, the Norfolk Daily News reported in…
NEBRASKA STATE
them.us

A North Dakota Bill Would Fine State Employees for Respecting Trans Peoples’ Pronouns

A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban publicly-funded transgender pronouns. (And no, we didn’t write this story with a dartboard.) Senate Bill 2199, introduced by Republican David Clemens last week, proposes that gender and sex are the same thing, and that any words used to refer to, well, anyone should be “used in the context of that person's sex as determined at birth.” When there is confusion, the bill says, “determination is established by the individual's deoxyribonucleic acid,” or DNA. Any entity that receives state funding while using pronouns or any type of gendered language for someone that doesn’t match their sex at birth, especially if they do so in print, could be fined up to $1500.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wcbe.org

Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Hobbs, Mayes temporarily halt death penalty in Arizona

(The Center Square) - Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Friday to review the death penalty process in Arizona, while a stay from Attorney General Kris Mayes halts it for the time. Hobbs will be selecting an “independent review commissioner” to investigate “all components” of the Arizona Department...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Newsom budget would cut some money for flood protection

SACRAMENTO — Multiple flood protection projects in California are on hold after Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed cutting their funding to help cover a $22.5 billion budget deficit — a decision disappointing environmental advocates as weeks of powerful storms have caused widespread flooding that damaged homes and washed away roads.Newsom's budget proposal, released last week, cuts $40 million that had been pledged for floodplain restoration projects along rivers in the San Joaquin Valley, an area at high risk of catastrophic flooding.Those projects would allow for rivers to flood in strategic places during winter storms or the spring Sierra Nevada snowmelt, reducing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
EDINA, MN
ABC News

ABC News

999K+
Followers
205K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy