Tony Khan Has Massive Praise For Sting, Says He’s Given A Huge Boost To AEW, Talks Sting’s Possible Retirement

Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Is A More Caring Person Towards Talent Than Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy talked about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit. Hardy stated that Stephanie was much more caring than her father Vince McMahon, who recently returned as chairman of the Board.
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon Is A Big Reason WWE Greenlit “The Dirt Sheet” On Youtube
The Miz is grateful to Stephanie McMahon. The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with TMZ about this topic, which included him sharing details of Stephanie helping greenlight his popular Youtube show “The Dirt Sheet” that also featured John Morrison. Miz also touches on Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Highlights are below.
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
William Regal Remembers Triple H Sharing His Initial Vision Of NXT
The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona: ‘He’s Killing It’
In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”. Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth. “Prison...
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In WWE Royal Rumble 98
On a recent edition of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed appearing as all three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble 1998 match. Here are the highlights:. “Probably, there were two men in the dressing room who thought to themselves ‘I lost my spot in the Rumble.’ But we are about creating memories. Sometimes you have to take one for the team, y’know? Like the Gimmick Battle Royale that took place [at WrestleMania X-7], there were a lot of men who had been cost an entry into the traditional WrestleMania battle royale. But it’s the Gimmick Battle Royale! It’s about creating memories. On the big shows, you have to come up with things that people remember fondly. I’ll go out on a limb and say… I apologize to whichever two pieces of talent I cost a spot to, I don’t know who they are. But [the three faces of Foley] was really special, that was fun. I think in the history of the Rumble that’s a top-five moment? I think it’s really safe to say it’s top ten.”
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
Tony Schiavone Points Out Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
On his latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s recent pre-match videos that ared on AEW programming. The AEW announcer revealed that Allin puts together all of his videos for the promotion and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, it made him think that mentioning a former wrestler wouldn’t have been allowed in AEW.
Kazuchika Okada Thinks A Wrestling World Cup Could Work and Is Willing To Talk To Tony Khan and Triple H To Make It Happen
Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup. The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette
WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
Were There WrestleKingdom 17 Plans For AJ Styles?
A new report has surfaced stating that there were talks of AJ Styles appearing at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. According to Fightful Select, the Phenomenal One did have the idea to travel to Japan to support Karl Anderson in his IWG NEVER Openweight title matchup against Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17, but it never materialized, mainly because Styles suffered a broken ankle and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. Rocky Romero tells the Wrestlings Perspective podcast that if the call was just up to Styles he would have been there.
Chavo Guerrero Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale Of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as the executive chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. He is back to explore a potential sale of WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about this. You can...
Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Leave Twitter, Talks Negativity Of Social Media
MLW CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including an explanation as to why he left social media, specifically Twitter. Check out what Bauer had to say below. On his decision to get off Twitter:. Probably during the summer. I was...
Eric Bischoff Praises Frankie Kazarian For Leaving AEW To Join Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling recently, departing from AEW after being with them since 2019. Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Kaz’s decision on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “For a guy like Frankie who has got so much...
Kofi Kingston Has Major Praise For Pretty Deadly: “The WWE Universe Is Going To Be Pleasantly Surprised”
Kofi Kingston is a big fan of Pretty Deadly and believes the group could really succeed on the WWE main roster. The New Day member discussed this topic during his latest interview on the Under The Ring podcast, where he praised the former NXT tag team champions for being naturals at connecting with the crowd. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
