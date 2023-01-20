ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Redshirt Files: Keith Adams Jr.

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFUaF_0kM0r4SA00

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others were able to save a year of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

First up is Keith Adams Jr.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 210

High school: Pine View (Utah)

The present: Adams, the son of former Clemson All-American Keith Adams, found himself in a backfield logjam stuck behind Will Shipley, Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace and Domonique Thomas, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship this season. Adams played just five offensive snaps in two games, finishing the season with three carries for 21 yards.

The future: Pace is no longer around after deciding to transfer to Virginia last month. But with Shipley and Mafah set to return at the top of the depth chart, the No. 3 spot is likely the highest Adams could climb next season. Thomas is still around and true freshmen Jarvis Green and Jamarius Haynes will also be joining the fold, so there will still be plenty of competition for carries. But Adams does have the advantage of being in the program for a full season.

Coachspeak: “He’s physical, he’s tough, and he’s a finisher. He scores a lot of touchdowns. He did that in Georgia, and he goes out to Utah and I think he led the state out there. So he’s got a mentality, and I love his spirit. He kind of plays running back like his dad played linebacker – just relentless and a high, high motor.” – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Adams

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kM0r4SA00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0kM0r4SA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson

HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Clemson fans remain confident despite Tuesday’s loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson faithful remains confident in the men’s basketball team despite Tuesday’s loss at Wake Forest. The ten-point loss was the first ACC loss for the Tigers this season. For season ticket holders Bert and Lynne Ross, the loss at Wake Forest was...
CLEMSON, SC
fhcsportsreport.com

Boys varsity basketball adds another win to its record over Greenville

On Friday, January 20th, the boys varsity basketball team traveled away to Greenville for its fourth conference match of the season. Following their loss to Northview, the team looked to gain a win to boost morale, and that it did-triumphing over Greenville 55-45. This close-fought game is a direct reflection...
GREENVILLE, SC
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night

Greenville rolls past Westside 75-53 to improve to 18-1 on the season. Spartanburg holds off Boiling Springs 56-55. Woodmont hits a 3-pointer with :06 seconds to play in double overtime to defeat T.L. Hanna 84-83. In girls action, a strong 4th quarter lifts Spartanburg past Boiling Springs 60-50 & T.L. Hanna holds off Woodmont 65-59. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
AOL Corp

After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?

University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
COLUMBIA, SC
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy