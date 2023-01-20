Willow Nightingale has always been a big Ruby Soho fan, so their pairing together in AEW couldn’t have been a better fit for her. Nightingale spoke about this topic during her latest interview on The Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette. During their chat, the rising women’s division star looked back on Soho’s incredible run on the indies and reveals that she was someone she wanted to mimic her career after. Check out her full thoughts on their pairing in the highlights below.

6 HOURS AGO