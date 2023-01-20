Read full article on original website
Related
Brie Bella Recalls Getting A Ton Of Backstage Heat For Being On Total Divas
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has fond memories of being on the hit reality series Total Divas, but the journey didn’t come without some bumps in the road. The former women’s champion discussed this topic during the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, where she recalled receiving a ton of backstage heat for the show, which wasn’t even locked in to be picked up by the network. Check out Brie’s full thoughts on that experience in the highlights below.
Possible Issue Between WWE and The Bella Twins Led to Nixed RAW 30 Appearance?
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.
WWE Files For New Emma Trademark
WWE locked down the trademark rights to the Emma name on January 20. It was filed on January 20 under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description:. “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed
An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 39,028 tickets, and 1,549 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 40,577. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
Spoiler on Another Name for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30 Special
WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week. Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring...
WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette
WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Former WWE Writer Happy That Most Of His Material Was Used For Huge WrestleMania 33 Feud
Former WWE Writer Chris Dunn recently joined the Public Enemies Podcast for an in-depth conversation about his stint with the company. During their chat, Dunn recalled writing a ton of material for the Triple H and Seth Rollins feud leading up to their showdown at WrestleMania 33. Dunn recalled Triple H using most of his material, a memory he is quite proud of considering how often things change in WWE. That and more can be found in the highlights below.
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Eric Bischoff Knocks Wrestling Stars for Claiming Credit for WCW Ideas
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews and responded to Mike Graham for taking credit for the creation of the nWo in WCW, and Greg Gagne for taking credit for WCW signing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in 1994. WSI sent the following transcript of the discussion:
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
William Regal Shares Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay: “There’s A Trick To Wrestling”
The great William Regal recently appeared on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, where the Gentleman Villain revealed a bit of advice that he gave to top NJPW Superstar Will Ospreay, a wrestler he spoke very highly of. Check out what Regal had to say about the Aerial Assassin in the highlights below.
Keith Lee Compares Claudio Castagnoli To Dijak, Says Both Are In His Top Five For Match Quality
Keith Lee recognizes greatness, especially when it’s someone who is incredibly strong. The former AEW Tag Champion and NXT world champion appeared on the Attitude Era Podcast to discuss his love of Claudio Castagnoli and Dominiki Dijakovic, two men he would put in his top five in terms of match quality. Check out the Limitless One’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Willow Nightingale On Pairing With Ruby Soho In AEW: “It’s Been A Joy For Me”
Willow Nightingale has always been a big Ruby Soho fan, so their pairing together in AEW couldn’t have been a better fit for her. Nightingale spoke about this topic during her latest interview on The Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette. During their chat, the rising women’s division star looked back on Soho’s incredible run on the indies and reveals that she was someone she wanted to mimic her career after. Check out her full thoughts on their pairing in the highlights below.
Ric Flair Says He Apologized To Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins At WWE Raw XXX, Doesn’t Consider Himself “The Man” Anymore
Ric Flair says he buried the hatched with two top WWE Superstars. The Nature Boy revealed on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast that he apologized to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins while backstage at this past Monday’s WWE Raw XXX event, adding that he didn’t want to have any bad blood with the couple moving forward and wishes them nothing but the best. Highlights from Flair’s podcast can be found below.
Former WWE Writer Says Creative Changed All The Time When The Pandemic Was Ongoing
Former WWE Writer Chris Dunn recently joined the Public Enemies podcast to discuss his time with the company, which included him recalling some marquee segments he got to work on and how hectic the creative team was during the pandemic era of WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Unique Title Match, Vengeance Day Build, More
The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.
Jeff Cobb Talks A Potential Royal Rumble Appearance: “If The Stars Aligned I’d Be Totally Down To Do It”
Jeff Cobb says he is interested in a potential WWE Royal Rumble appearance. The NJPW star and former Lucha Underground World Champion spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co, where he speculates about potentially competing in WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
