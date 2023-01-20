ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Diamond Hogs announce captains for 2023 season

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media for the first time in 2023 Friday and he announced his team's three captains for the upcoming season. Senior lefty pitcher Zack Morris, junior outfielder Jace Bohrofen and sophomore infielder Peyton Stovall were selected by their teammates as team captains.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Joseph Pinion provides spark in much-needed Arkansas win

Arkansas got back in the win column Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss. After a slow start, the Razorbacks eventually took control of the game thanks to a late first half spark from freshman Joseph Pinion. The Morrilton product entered the game with 3:17 to go in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, 69-57, Saturday afternoon to give the Hogs a much-needed second conference win inside Bud Walton Arena. Anthony Black led the way for the Hogs with 17 points and eight assists, but it was Joseph Pinion's 13 points that provided a spark off the bench and ignited the home crowd often.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 69-57 win over Ole Miss

For the first time since Jan. 4, the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks earned a 'W' next to their name after they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 69-57 Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs found success in many different ways from a few unexpected faces against the Rebels, but all were pleased when the final buzzer sounded and the home team emerged victorious.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

In-state WR talks Arkansas offer: 'I've always liked the Razorbacks'

The Arkansas Razorbacks played host to plenty of recruits in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes over the weekend, and a few of them left with offers from the Hogs. One of those is 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff. He shared what he thought the highlight of the visit — outside of the Arkansas offer, of course — was.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

WBB: Arkansas Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0) vs. Arkansas (17-4, 4-2) History: SC leads 24-18 overall and 12-5 in Columbia. The two schools had never met until they joined the SEC together for 1991-1992 season. Carolina has won six straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Hogs in the regular season since 2012. The Gamecocks are 17-4 against Arkansas under Dawn Staley. The last Arkansas win in the series came in the 2019 SEC Tournament. Carolina hasn't lost to their SEC West rival at home since 2012.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy