Who: #1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0) vs. Arkansas (17-4, 4-2) History: SC leads 24-18 overall and 12-5 in Columbia. The two schools had never met until they joined the SEC together for 1991-1992 season. Carolina has won six straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Hogs in the regular season since 2012. The Gamecocks are 17-4 against Arkansas under Dawn Staley. The last Arkansas win in the series came in the 2019 SEC Tournament. Carolina hasn't lost to their SEC West rival at home since 2012.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO