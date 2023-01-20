Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. has a new president: industry veteran Matt Patterson. He will assume his new role Feb. 1. It’s a promotion for Patterson, who has served the company as vice president of business development for eight years. During that time, he’s grown loan production through recruiting and relationship building, business development and technology expansion. Altogether, Patterson has more than 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO