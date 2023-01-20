ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shimmy Braun and Tom Fishwick join CrossCountry Mortgage

The Shimmy and Tom Team, consisting of Shimmy Braun and Tom Fishwick, has joined CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM). They are both top, Chicago-based loan originators. Braun and Fishwick join CCM from Guaranteed Rate. They each bring years of experience, having worked with clients who range from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors.
Matt Patterson named president of Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.

Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. has a new president: industry veteran Matt Patterson. He will assume his new role Feb. 1. It’s a promotion for Patterson, who has served the company as vice president of business development for eight years. During that time, he’s grown loan production through recruiting and relationship building, business development and technology expansion. Altogether, Patterson has more than 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Real Data Q4 results are in! See which agents and brokerages brought their A-game

Brokers and their clients got a bit of relief in the fourth quarter, as interest rates began to decline. Check out our quarterly Real Data report in collaboration with Midwest Real Estate Data. Click here to read more. Sales results for the full 2022 year will be posted Feb. 6 in our Top Producers/Real Data issue!

