Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (55-29) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-1) Billie Starkz. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Baker with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Baker with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Baker follows that with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Starkz avoids The SuperKick. Baker ducks a clothesline from Starkz. Rollup Exchange. Starkz wants Baker to shake her hand. Baker obliges. Starkz gets up in Baker’s grill. Baker with forearm shivers. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker with The SlingBlade for a two count. Baker is choking Starkz with her boot. Baker repeatedly stomps on Starkz’s chest. Rebel attacks Starkz behind the referee’s back. Baker with two forearm smashes. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker clotheslines Starkz for a two count. Baker applies a waist lock. Starkz dodges The Ripcord Lariat. Baker pulls Starkz down to the mat. Baker applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Starkz with elbows into the midsection of Baker. Starkz with a chop/forearm combination.

1 DAY AGO