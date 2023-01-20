ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

wrestlingheadlines.com

Possible Issue Between WWE and The Bella Twins Led to Nixed RAW 30 Appearance?

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Files For New Emma Trademark

WWE locked down the trademark rights to the Emma name on January 20. It was filed on January 20 under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description:. “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card

Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed

An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler on Another Name for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30 Special

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week. Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Notes on Additional Talents In Town for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Several talents are in town who are not booked for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. A new report from Fightful Select notes that FTR is in town, and were planned to be there even before the tributes to Jay Briscoe were announced for the show. Dax Harwood recently revealed that he and Cash Wheeler asked for some time off, and were granted the request. There’s no word yet on if they will be used on TV tonight.
LEXINGTON, KY
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,902 tickets and there are 972 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. TNT Title match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews. Bryan Danielson vs. Brian...
LEXINGTON, KY
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Unique Title Match, Vengeance Day Build, More

The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News On Mercedes Mone’s First Matches In Japan

Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month when she attacked IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. This was done to set up their match at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18. It will be Mone’s first match since May 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette

WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com

William Regal Shares Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay: “There’s A Trick To Wrestling”

The great William Regal recently appeared on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, where the Gentleman Villain revealed a bit of advice that he gave to top NJPW Superstar Will Ospreay, a wrestler he spoke very highly of. Check out what Regal had to say about the Aerial Assassin in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death

AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
LEXINGTON, KY
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Dark Results 1/24/23

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (55-29) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-1) Billie Starkz. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Baker with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Baker with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Baker follows that with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Starkz avoids The SuperKick. Baker ducks a clothesline from Starkz. Rollup Exchange. Starkz wants Baker to shake her hand. Baker obliges. Starkz gets up in Baker’s grill. Baker with forearm shivers. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker with The SlingBlade for a two count. Baker is choking Starkz with her boot. Baker repeatedly stomps on Starkz’s chest. Rebel attacks Starkz behind the referee’s back. Baker with two forearm smashes. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker clotheslines Starkz for a two count. Baker applies a waist lock. Starkz dodges The Ripcord Lariat. Baker pulls Starkz down to the mat. Baker applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Starkz with elbows into the midsection of Baker. Starkz with a chop/forearm combination.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed

Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Brie Bella Recalls Getting A Ton Of Backstage Heat For Being On Total Divas

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has fond memories of being on the hit reality series Total Divas, but the journey didn’t come without some bumps in the road. The former women’s champion discussed this topic during the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, where she recalled receiving a ton of backstage heat for the show, which wasn’t even locked in to be picked up by the network. Check out Brie’s full thoughts on that experience in the highlights below.

