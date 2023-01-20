Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Issue Between WWE and The Bella Twins Led to Nixed RAW 30 Appearance?
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Files For New Emma Trademark
WWE locked down the trademark rights to the Emma name on January 20. It was filed on January 20 under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description:. “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed
An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on Another Name for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30 Special
WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week. Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Additional Talents In Town for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Several talents are in town who are not booked for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. A new report from Fightful Select notes that FTR is in town, and were planned to be there even before the tributes to Jay Briscoe were announced for the show. Dax Harwood recently revealed that he and Cash Wheeler asked for some time off, and were granted the request. There’s no word yet on if they will be used on TV tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,902 tickets and there are 972 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. TNT Title match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews. Bryan Danielson vs. Brian...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Briscoe Funeral and Candlelight Vigil Details, How to Help Children of Woman Who Passed Away, More
Today would have been the 39th birthday of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38 following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. A candlelight vigil for Briscoe will be held tonight at 7pm at the Lee Elliott...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Unique Title Match, Vengeance Day Build, More
The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On Mercedes Mone’s First Matches In Japan
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month when she attacked IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. This was done to set up their match at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18. It will be Mone’s first match since May 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette
WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Shares Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay: “There’s A Trick To Wrestling”
The great William Regal recently appeared on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, where the Gentleman Villain revealed a bit of advice that he gave to top NJPW Superstar Will Ospreay, a wrestler he spoke very highly of. Check out what Regal had to say about the Aerial Assassin in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut and WarnerMedia, AEW Paying Tribute to Jay Briscoe Tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. His brother, ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, will make his AEW debut as he goes up against their longtime friend Jay Lethal. A new report from Fightful Select notes that several...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 1/24/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (55-29) Britt Baker w/Rebel vs. (0-1) Billie Starkz. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Baker with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Baker with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Baker follows that with a wrist lock takedown for a two count. Starkz avoids The SuperKick. Baker ducks a clothesline from Starkz. Rollup Exchange. Starkz wants Baker to shake her hand. Baker obliges. Starkz gets up in Baker’s grill. Baker with forearm shivers. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker with The SlingBlade for a two count. Baker is choking Starkz with her boot. Baker repeatedly stomps on Starkz’s chest. Rebel attacks Starkz behind the referee’s back. Baker with two forearm smashes. Baker whips Starkz across the ring. Baker clotheslines Starkz for a two count. Baker applies a waist lock. Starkz dodges The Ripcord Lariat. Baker pulls Starkz down to the mat. Baker applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Starkz with elbows into the midsection of Baker. Starkz with a chop/forearm combination.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brie Bella Recalls Getting A Ton Of Backstage Heat For Being On Total Divas
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has fond memories of being on the hit reality series Total Divas, but the journey didn’t come without some bumps in the road. The former women’s champion discussed this topic during the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, where she recalled receiving a ton of backstage heat for the show, which wasn’t even locked in to be picked up by the network. Check out Brie’s full thoughts on that experience in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, Confirmation On Warner Bros. Discovery Changing Their Policy On The Briscoes
It was previously reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was still not budging on letting ROH star Mark Briscoe on AEW programming, even following the tragic death of his brother, Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week in a car accident. WBD previously didn’t want the Briscoes on their programming due...
