Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Is A More Caring Person Towards Talent Than Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy talked about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit. Hardy stated that Stephanie was much more caring than her father Vince McMahon, who recently returned as chairman of the Board.
Chavo Guerrero Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale Of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as the executive chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. He is back to explore a potential sale of WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about this. You can...
Kofi Kingston Has Major Praise For Pretty Deadly: “The WWE Universe Is Going To Be Pleasantly Surprised”
Kofi Kingston is a big fan of Pretty Deadly and believes the group could really succeed on the WWE main roster. The New Day member discussed this topic during his latest interview on the Under The Ring podcast, where he praised the former NXT tag team champions for being naturals at connecting with the crowd. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
William Regal Remembers Triple H Sharing His Initial Vision Of NXT
The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Leave Twitter, Talks Negativity Of Social Media
MLW CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including an explanation as to why he left social media, specifically Twitter. Check out what Bauer had to say below. On his decision to get off Twitter:. Probably during the summer. I was...
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Released Tag Team
WWE has been through many changes over the past several months. That included bringing back several acts to the roster who were released over the past couple of years. Now, it looks like WWE is getting closer to bringing back another team that didn’t work out during their first run with the company.
Former WWE tag team could be returning to the company in 2023
In 2022, several former WWE stars were brought back to the company under the Triple H regime. More wrestlers could end up be brought back to WWE in the new year as Fightful Select reports that the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) have been discussed for a potential return to the company. According to Fightful, AOP’s former manager Paul Ellering could also be returning with the team and the outlet noted the following about him…
Identity Of Wrestler Who LA Knight Worked Match Against On SmackDown (Former AEW Veteran)
The identity of the man who worked a match against LA Knight on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. As seen on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX television program from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Knight squared off against an enhancement talent in a quick squash match that preceded the return of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
Report: WWE Has Believed For Months The Rock WrestleMania 39 Match Won’t Happen
A new report has emerged on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s potential WWE return at WrestleMania 39 this April. It was reported in August that the plan was to have The Rock return to the ring to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, provided that the Rock’s schedule would allow for the Hollywood star to train for an in-ring return.
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
A desperately dull superhero dud that was forgotten for a reason powers up on Netflix
Thanks to the explosion in popularity of the genre that’s been raging for well over 20 years at this point, countless filmmakers have thrown their hats into the ring to try and put a fresh spin on the superhero story. Even though it boasted an array of proven talent on either side of the camera, My Super Ex-Girlfriend was about the dampest squib you could imagine.
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
The OG Power Rangers Are Returning For A Spandex-Clad Special
Cult superhero squad the mighty Power Rangers are officially set to return for a Netflix special later this year, with a handful of original cast members reprising their roles. To mark the 30th anniversary of the spandex-clad gang’s villain-slaying adventures, David Yost, Walter E Jones, and Barbara Goodson are all returning for one-off standalone show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.
