Remember that line in Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State speech last week downplaying Colorado’s crime rate — even as he pledged to fight the good fight?. “Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top 10 safest states in the country,” Polis said in his fifth annual address to the legislature. “Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough. We can and we must do better.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO