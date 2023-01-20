Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Related
cityofsanrafael.org
Dredging to continue in San Rafael Canal through February, 2023
Dredging to continue through February 29, 2023 in San Rafael Canal. The US Army Corps of Engineer’s and City of San Rafael’s dredging contractor, The Dutra Group, will continue dredging operations in the San Rafael Canal in the month of February, 2023. Due to extreme weather activity in January 2023, some dredging activities have been delayed. Dredging will continue from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. in reach 3 of the Canal, and 24/7 in reach 4 of the Canal.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
Hwy-1 sees traffic delays after solo vehicle collision in Pacifica
A solo vehicle collision has caused traffic to slow in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks
The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
Live power lines down in San Anselmo, structure engulfed in flames
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — Live power lines are down and a structure is fully engulfed in flames in San Anselmo, according to an alert from Central Marin Police. Units with the Central Marin Police Department and Ross Valley Fire Department are responding to the scene in the area of Rutherford Drive and Bennit Avenue. […]
The Almanac Online
Menlo Park man arrested after high-speed chase down Middlefield Road
Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who fled on foot from officers Sunday morning after a pursuit ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a parked car. Officers tried pulling over the vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, according...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart
WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
ksro.com
Several Hurt After Crash on Highway 101 Between Cloverdale and Geyserville
At least five people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Geyserville. Five people were hospitalized for a time following Saturday morning’s crash involving three vehicles. The California Highway Patrol believes black ice may have played a role in the two pickup trucks and a Porsche crashing. Black ice can form when the temperature falls below 30-degrees and the road is wet.
Deputies: San Rafael man found dead in Corte Madera Creek
SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae. First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week.
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a senior resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
Walnut Creek residents asked to take precautions after multiple burglaries reported
WALNUT CREEK, Calif, (KRON) — Authorities are asking residents to take precautions after multiple home burglaries were reported Friday night in Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) said in a press release. Two burglaries and one attempted burglary happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. WCPD says the suspects, who are still at […]
Silicon Valley
Detached house in Danville sells for $2.9 million
A 4,825-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 3000 block of Drysdale Street in Danville was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,319-square-foot lot.
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In Custody
As Westmont Community News brings in new details we are learning that At least 7 people were killed in two separate shootings in the Half Moon Bay area of San Francisco Monday afternoon. Authorities are describing this as a mass shooting.
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
One dead after Dublin house ‘fully engulfed in flames'
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead following a residential fire in Dublin Monday. The Dublin Police Department and Alameda County Fire Department responded to a house fire near Mayan Court and Canterbury Lane on Monday evening. The City of Dublin said the house was “fully engulfed in flames.” Four adults and four children […]
SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
Comments / 0