SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae. First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO