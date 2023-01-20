ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

cityofsanrafael.org

Dredging to continue in San Rafael Canal through February, 2023

Dredging to continue through February 29, 2023 in San Rafael Canal. The US Army Corps of Engineer’s and City of San Rafael’s dredging contractor, The Dutra Group, will continue dredging operations in the San Rafael Canal in the month of February, 2023. Due to extreme weather activity in January 2023, some dredging activities have been delayed. Dredging will continue from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. in reach 3 of the Canal, and 24/7 in reach 4 of the Canal.
sfstandard.com

MARIN COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks

The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
LAFAYETTE, CA
The Almanac Online

Menlo Park man arrested after high-speed chase down Middlefield Road

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who fled on foot from officers Sunday morning after a pursuit ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a parked car. Officers tried pulling over the vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, according...
MENLO PARK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
BYRON, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Several Hurt After Crash on Highway 101 Between Cloverdale and Geyserville

At least five people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Geyserville. Five people were hospitalized for a time following Saturday morning’s crash involving three vehicles. The California Highway Patrol believes black ice may have played a role in the two pickup trucks and a Porsche crashing. Black ice can form when the temperature falls below 30-degrees and the road is wet.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: San Rafael man found dead in Corte Madera Creek

SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae.  First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week. 
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house in Danville sells for $2.9 million

A 4,825-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 3000 block of Drysdale Street in Danville was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,319-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after Dublin house ‘fully engulfed in flames'

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead following a residential fire in Dublin Monday. The Dublin Police Department and Alameda County Fire Department responded to a house fire near Mayan Court and Canterbury Lane on Monday evening. The City of Dublin said the house was “fully engulfed in flames.” Four adults and four children […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

