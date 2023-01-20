ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Pride Center to Staten Island St. Patrick's Parade Committee: 'We want to march!'

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s the same routine for Carol Bullock, executive director of The Pride Center of Staten Island, every year. Since the Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will accept applications for marchers on a few dates in February, Bullock -- along with members of the Staten Island Pride Center -- will show up on one of the application days with paperwork in hand to apply to march.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Consider changing a Staten Island kid's life | Our Opinion

423 is a devastating number. That is how many Staten Island children were in foster care in 2021 – the most recent year that full data is available. Another painful reality for the hundreds of Staten Island kids moving to foster care, who already face instability and must leave their own homes, is that they now face the very real possibility of being placed in another borough and a totally unfamiliar setting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 23, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rosemary Montanti passed suddenly Friday morning in her Grasmere home. She was 76. Deeply religious, Mrs. Montanti attended Mass every day and when she was unable to attend, she would watch the celebration of the Mass on her TV. “My mom had a way about her, very strong to her convictions but always had her heart in the right place.,” said her son, Peter E. Montanti. “She was the cook, the baker and the life of every party,” he added. She also enjoyed traveling, taking frequent trips to the Jersey Shore and she was a mother figure to many. But nothing compared to the time she spent with her only granddaughter Gianna. For the full obituary click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC to offer historic $75 million 'Opportunity Fund' to aid small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) announced the creation of a groundbreaking $75 million “Opportunity Fund,” on Monday, which will enable small business owners to apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 and pay a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% -- regardless of loan size. The mayor said the program, which will serve approximately 1,500 participants, will offer unprecedented resources at a critical time in the city’s economic recovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hungry for fast food in NYC? You're not alone. | Pamela's Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

D.A. McMahon to address South Shore crime and Ferry execs will discuss recent fire in Community Board action this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s district attorney will address the South Shore’s crime wave, while Staten Island Ferry executives will discuss the recent fire on a Staten Island Ferry in separate public Community Board meetings this week. Community Board 3. District Attorney Michael McMahon will address...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
