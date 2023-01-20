Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Pride Center to Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee: ‘We want to march!’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s the same routine for Carol Bullock, executive director of The Pride Center of Staten Island, every year. Since the Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will accept applications for marchers on a few dates in February, Bullock -- along with members of the Staten Island Pride Center -- will show up on one of the application days with paperwork in hand to apply to march.
Tech expert honored for his work keeping Staten Island’s small businesses running
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Patrick Buono is a behind-the-scenes community leader, quietly and efficiently keeping Staten Island’s small businesses running through his technology network. Buono was born in Brooklyn, but moved to Staten Island at an early age, becoming entrenched in the community long before he started his own...
bkreader.com
Construction to Begin for New, 200-Bed Transitional Housing Residence in Bed-Stuy
The Doe Fund, a homeless services organization with more than one million square feet of transitional housing across the city, is moving forward with a new 200-bed residence in Bed-Stuy. “We have deep, long-standing roots in the Bed-Stuy community and our expanded presence there will continue to uplift the neighborhood,”...
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
Consider changing a Staten Island kid’s life | Our Opinion
423 is a devastating number. That is how many Staten Island children were in foster care in 2021 – the most recent year that full data is available. Another painful reality for the hundreds of Staten Island kids moving to foster care, who already face instability and must leave their own homes, is that they now face the very real possibility of being placed in another borough and a totally unfamiliar setting.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 23, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rosemary Montanti passed suddenly Friday morning in her Grasmere home. She was 76. Deeply religious, Mrs. Montanti attended Mass every day and when she was unable to attend, she would watch the celebration of the Mass on her TV. “My mom had a way about her, very strong to her convictions but always had her heart in the right place.,” said her son, Peter E. Montanti. “She was the cook, the baker and the life of every party,” he added. She also enjoyed traveling, taking frequent trips to the Jersey Shore and she was a mother figure to many. But nothing compared to the time she spent with her only granddaughter Gianna. For the full obituary click here.
NYC celebrates Lunar New Year: ‘Like Christmas in China but so much longer’
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s the year of the rabbit! So people across the tri-state area are getting a jump on Lunar New Year celebrations starting this weekend and lasting almost a month. It all culminated with the big blowout 25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown. At the Museum of Chinese in America, […]
Plagued by delays, Camelot can soon begin construction of new S.I. drug treatment facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been eight years since Camelot of Staten Island received a $1 million grant from the state to add 35 treatment beds to its Port Richmond residential treatment facility. When the grant was awarded in 2015, construction was set to begin in 2017 with...
NYC to offer historic $75 million ‘Opportunity Fund’ to aid small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) announced the creation of a groundbreaking $75 million “Opportunity Fund,” on Monday, which will enable small business owners to apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 and pay a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% -- regardless of loan size. The mayor said the program, which will serve approximately 1,500 participants, will offer unprecedented resources at a critical time in the city’s economic recovery.
Hungry for fast food in NYC? You’re not alone. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
D.A. McMahon to address South Shore crime and Ferry execs will discuss recent fire in Community Board action this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s district attorney will address the South Shore’s crime wave, while Staten Island Ferry executives will discuss the recent fire on a Staten Island Ferry in separate public Community Board meetings this week. Community Board 3. District Attorney Michael McMahon will address...
BP Fossella implores locals to ‘Stay on Staten Island’ in 2023 State of the Borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Why should Staten Islanders go over a bridge when everything they need is right in their backyard?. That was Borough President Vito Fossella’s message Saturday night at his 2023 State of the Borough address delivered at Monsignor Farrell High School in Oakwood, the elected official’s alma mater.
Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
17 injured, 1 critically, in Brooklyn fire after deadly weekend in NYC
A residential fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning injured 17 people, including a resident who was critically injured, officials said after fires killed multiple people, including a boy, in the city over the weekend.
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
boropark24.com
Dozens of Kehilla Reps Gather for New Boro Park Colon Cancer Screening Push
Boro Park - A new program aimed at bolstering the health of Boro Park residents took a major leap forward at a breakfast this morning, with representatives of the bulk of the neighborhood's kehillas gathering for a final push at a forthcoming colon cancer awareness campaign. Makdim -- as in...
Exploring the Best Neighborhoods to Invest in Real Estate in New York City
The real estate market in New York City is constantly fluctuating, making it difficult to determine the best neighborhoods to invest in. However, certain areas have consistently shown strong potential for growth and return on investment.
See video: Wild, wild Staten Island as hens make a party out of street trash in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A couple of neighborhood fowl found nothing foul about this garbage. Just another day in wild, wild Staten Island, the “Borough of Parks” which has more and more become the place that critters of all shapes and sizes call home. I came across...
brownstoner.com
He Grew Up in Ditmas Park. Now He’s Come Back to the Neighborhood to Open a Bookstore
When Andrew Colarusso was growing up in Ditmas Park, he used to get his haircut at Christyles barber shop at 1021 Cortelyou Road. Now, more than 15 years later, he is opening his own bookstore, Taylor & Co. Books, in the same building. “Never would I have truly dared to...
NYC Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe in Queens after pursuit of burglar: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old New York City Sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pipe on Saturday after a foot pursuit through a Sanitation facility in Queens, according to the New York Post. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. in Woodside. Per the report,...
