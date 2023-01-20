Read full article on original website
larry holman
3d ago
So sad people have fought for our country and our freedom are living on the streets because they don't take care of them, and they have nowhere to eat or sleep safely America should be ashamed. 😡
John Koronas
2d ago
all these immigrants get free food housing education and medical while veterans get nothing .Go Biden
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
13newsnow.com
Report: Program to help veterans readjust to civilian life needs improvements
NORFOLK, Va. — A program designed to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life needs to improve outreach to young veterans and partner with veteran organizations to boost its effectiveness. That's what the Government Accountability Office said in a report looking at the Department of Veterans Affairs "Solid Start" program.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Local college students compete for 50 thousand dollars
Six Local College entrepreneurs represented schools all across Hampton Roads in the Entrepreneurship Organization’s Global Student Entrepreneurship Awards.
thsgazette.com
Senate Bill 656 is Causing Anxiety Among Students and Staff
Senate Bill 656, targeted at Virginia Beach City Public Schools district, states that there must be parental notification when a teacher is going to teach on subjects regarding anything explicit or containing sexual content to the students. The Bill also explains how the teacher must give specifics on the explicit content that they will be teaching, and the parent has the ability to review and refuse every piece of information about the explicit content that is going to be taught or talked about to the students.
Virginia lawmaker proposes waiting period for gun purchases in wake of Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s been two months since a Walmart employee opened fire inside a store in Chesapeake, killing six of his coworkers. Now, some Virginia lawmakers are proposing bills to curb gun violence in the state. Delegate Cliff Hayes, who represents the area where the shooting took place, is one of them.
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach family celebrates Korean New Year with launch of new restaurant
Sushi Mama, a Korean family owned restaurant, held a grand opening Saturday. The occasion marks 20 years since the Shin family moved to the United States.
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
thesource.com
Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
whro.org
A new bill would make it easier for retired teachers to come back to the classroom
House Bill 1850, introduced by Delegate Suhas Subramanyam, would shorten the amount of time retired teachers need to take before accepting jobs back in the classroom. It’s aimed at addressing the teacher shortage that districts across the Commonwealth are experiencing. Travis Mansell heads the Medical and Health Specialties Program...
WITN
‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him. Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
Students will return to Richneck Elem. Jan. 30, almost a month after shooting
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the day of the shooting where a student shot his teacher, which police have described as “intentional.”
Thousands enjoy Rivers Casino Portsmouth on opening day, others raise concerns
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
Homicide investigation at Harpers Rd., Nauticus Cir. in Virginia Beach
Details about the deceased person have not been publicly disclosed yet. This is an ongoing investigation.
Williamsburg Mother sells shirts with the message 'Teach with love' to support Abby Zwerner
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than two weeks after police say a six-year-old student intentionally fired a gun inside Richneck Elementary School, shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, the community continues to come together to support Zwerner in her recovery. In addition to business fundraisers, a Williamsburg mom is raising...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is officially open
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, January 23.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
