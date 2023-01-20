Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Florida

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Florida. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Manatee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.2 (48 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,412,019 people (9,523,229 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 14

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 7



Canva

#49. Polk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.3 (88 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,602,915 people (18,562,635 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 17

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Seminole County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.4 (58 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,090,520 people (9,770,713 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#47. Sarasota County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.6 (54 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,422,818 people (10,402,030 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sumter County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 13.4 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,836,403 people (3,611,734 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#45. Escambia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.4 (46 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,907,391 people (9,269,575 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hernando County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.6 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,900,044 people (5,571,797 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#43. Brevard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.6 (94 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,647,101 people (15,924,245 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 17

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Canva

#42. Indian River County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.8 (25 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,035,915 people (4,796,807 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.1 (37 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,806,613 people (8,234,009 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 9

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Collier County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.0 (67 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,807,766 people (10,467,267 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Okaloosa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.2 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,238,556 people (8,868,330 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#38. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.2 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,613,045 people (3,793,953 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Volusia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.4 (101 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,351,863 people (18,394,456 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.7 (34 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,677,256 people (8,483,794 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Osceola County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.9 (72 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,187,029 people (15,924,569 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#34. Leon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.6 (57 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,401,286 people (9,896,553 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#33. Charlotte County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.0 (37 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,886,039 people (9,031,208 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Alachua County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.0 (58 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,174,532 people (11,528,848 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Walton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.1 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,855,667 people (3,566,779 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#30. Nassau County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.7 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,388,086 people (3,883,105 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Citrus County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.0 (41 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,266,768 people (7,999,589 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Putnam County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.7 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,335,561 people (5,365,743 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.1 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,732,675 people (2,274,855 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wakulla County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.2 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,405,573 people (1,791,623 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Holmes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,613,495 people (905,260 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bradford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,930,020 people (2,493,976 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.7 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,719,035 people (1,111,927 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.1 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,044,824 people (837,994 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.1 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,268,024 people (2,308,294 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#20. Martin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.3 (59 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,273,063 people (11,514,931 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Levy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.7 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,938,823 people (2,517,586 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Gilchrist County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,870,865 people (1,397,787 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dixie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.9 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,211,784 people (1,037,430 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gulf County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.0 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,668,642 people (1,166,017 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#15. Suwannee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.3 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,803,659 people (3,395,684 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.6 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,639,353 people (1,878,708 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baker County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.0 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,734,468 people (3,286,003 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Columbia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.4 (37 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,440,422 people (7,231,558 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hamilton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.3 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,389,594 people (1,451,738 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gadsden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.0 (27 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,109,020 people (4,471,523 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Taylor County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,725,204 people (2,551,639 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Okeechobee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 65.5 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,210,192 people (5,246,560 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hendry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 65.9 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,257,674 people (6,017,474 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Madison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.5 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,828,746 people (1,774,187 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hardee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.2 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,935,050 people (3,315,512 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Liberty County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,515,976 people (1,399,001 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Glades County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 106.7 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,147,172 people (2,089,040 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lafayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 107.9 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,228,611 people (1,771,103 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 122.6 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,813,980 people (2,423,646 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

