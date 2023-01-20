ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Jury finds Bethel man guilty of sexually assaulting young girl

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Danbury Superior Court jury found a 46-year-old Bethel man guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Nathan Shupp, 46, appeared in court on Thursday and was found guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, officials said.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Shupp inappropriately touched the girl between August 2018 and February 2019, and placed her in a situation in which “her morals and health were likely to be impaired,” officials said in a statement on Friday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30 in Danbury Superior Court, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy