ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Lewis Hamilton Details the ‘Most Traumatizing’ Period of His Life

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KmOW_0kM0oBnb00

The Mercedes star revealed that ‘the most difficult’ time of his life came during his childhood.

The British Formula One driver ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

James Gasperotti/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

For Lewis Hamilton, what he calls “probably the most traumatizing” has nothing to do with his Formula One career.

It was back when he was in grade school, the seven-time world champion said in a rare podcast appearance, on a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty , which will be released Monday. The bullying and racism he experienced reached the point where he “suppressed” a lot of it because “I didn’t feel I could go home and talk to my parents,” adding, “I didn’t want my dad to think I was not strong.”

“I was already being bullied at the age of six. I think at the time of that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of color, and just bigger and stronger bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time,” Hamilton said to Shetty, adding that he typically was the last kid picked on the playground or when choosing teams “even if I was better than somebody else.”

He continued, “And then the constant jabs, things that are either thrown at you like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and you know, just really not knowing where you fit in. That, for me, was difficult. When you then go into like history class and everything you learn in history, there are no pictures of people of color in the history that they were teaching us. So, I was thinking, Oh, well, where are the people that look like me?

Out of approximately 1,200 students, Hamilton said there were around six or seven Black kids at the school, three of which routinely landed in the headmaster’s office. He added, “The headmaster just had it out for us, and particularly for me, I would say.”

On top of all of that, Hamilton struggled in school, not finding out he was dyslexic until he was 16 years old. He said during a Vanity Fair interview last year how he was in “the lowest classes and never given a chance to progress or even helped to progress.

“Teachers were telling me, ‘You’re never going to be nothing,’” he said. “I remember being behind the shed, in tears, like, ‘I’m not going to be anything.’ And believing it for a split second.”

The buildup of racism, bullying and school struggles made him feel “that the system was really up against me and I was kind of swimming against the tide. But I’m so grateful for that journey, ‘cause that’s what built me to the person that I am today,” he said to Shetty.

Hamilton often held back tears, but once he began racing, he found a way “to channel this emotion.” He has become one of the biggest names in Formula One, bringing home seven driver world championships and helping with eight constructors’ titles at Mercedes. He’s recorded 103 first-place finishes with 191 podiums over the last 16 seasons with McLaren (2007 to ’12) and the Silver Arrows (’13 to present). But he is the only Black F1 driver on the grid, and the racism still persists.

In an interview conducted in late 2021 that surfaced last summer, Nelson Piquet used racist language in reference to the Mercedes driver when discussing the crash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the ’21 British Grand Prix. Sky Sports ’ translation of the Portuguese interview found that the Brazilian used the derogatory term twice in the interview. The reference translates to “little Black guy,” per The Race and Associated Press .

Piquet, a three-time F1 world champion, issued an apology , stating, in part, “The term used has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend.” Meanwhile Formula One , the FIA and Mercedes all condemned his comments before his apology but did not name Piquet in their statements.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of racism, criticism, negativity and archaic narratives, for a long, long time, and undertones of discrimination,” Hamilton said during the 2022 British Grand Prix weekend , adding that “it’s more about the bigger picture.”

“You’ve got to imagine that everyone’s PR agency have a script ready for something like that, crisis management,” he said about the “knee-jerk reaction” of condemning racism. “It’s not enough. Now it’s about actual real action.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Recalls Pain of Being Called the N-Word During His Childhood: 'Traumatizing'

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time champion, appeared on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty Lewis Hamilton is looking back at one of the most "traumatizing" periods of his life. During a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the 38-year-old Formula 1 star opened up about his childhood and his memories of being bullied as one of the few Black students at his school. "I think for me, school was the most, probably the most traumatizing and most difficult part of my life," Hamilton,...
Speedway Digest

FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
Autoweek.com

Michael Andretti Wants World Racing Domination, and That Includes Le Mans, WEC

Michael Andretti, who is trying to gain entry for his race team into Formula 1, also has designs on the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans. It remains to be seen if any WEC and Le Mans effort would be with Cadillac, which is returning to Le Mans with Chip Ganassi Racing.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments

Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Front Row Rolex 24 Start for The Heart of Racing

When the green flag drops on the 61st Running of the Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona next Saturday (live coverage on NBC, 1:30 PM), The Heart of Racing (HOR) will start the 2023 IMSA championship from the front row of the GTD PRO field with the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
racer.com

Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test with Andretti

One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an IndyCar as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who has...
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Ellis Leads Mercedes Domination in Rolex 24 GT Qualifying

Tried and true trumped new and unproven Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in qualifying for the GT Daytona (GTD) and GTD PRO classes of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Mercedes-AMG drivers produced the four fastest laps in the combined...
Autoweek.com

Surprise at Rolex 24 Qualifying as Three GTD Entries Outrun Entire GTD Pro Field

Philip Ellis' Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 was the fastest car in GTD class in qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Ellis beat all GTD Pro entries over the weekend. GTD Pro pole winner Moro Engel and WeatherTech Racing's Mercedes-AMG GT3 ended up fourth behind three GTD drivers on the Rolex 24 grid.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
47K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy