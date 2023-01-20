Read full article on original website
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
inforney.com
UNT blows huge lead in tough loss to UAB
North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looks to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play on Saturday. The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
inforney.com
Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years
Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
inforney.com
Red Raiders open district soccer with tie against Rockwall
ROCKWALL — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A soccer on Monday wiht a 3-3 tie against Rockwall at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. Noe Robles had two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders with Landon Bravo adding a goal. Jorge Sanchez had an assist for Tyler Legacy. The...
AOL Corp
Introducing the 2022 Fort Worth Star-Telegram high school football all-area awards
His stats: 152 yards per game, 8.5 yards per carry. His season: Allen finished off one of the most productive high school careers in state history. He leaves Carroll as its all-time leading rusher with 7,600 yards and 120 touchdowns. The Air Force commit hit 100 yards 11 times and...
xflnewsroom.com
XFL Training Camp Rosters Are Now Set at 70 Players
Last week XFL players from all over the country traveled to Arlington, TX to participate in training camp. This is the first time that coaches will have a chance to work with their teams in the leadup to the 2023 season. Just now, the XFL communications team released a statement...
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
parenthoodandpassports.com
16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
fortworthreport.org
Betting on legalized gambling in Texas? Look for big push this legislative session
AUSTIN – Fueled by positive signals from state leaders, pro-gambling forces are channeling millions of dollars and miles of lobbyists’ shoe-leather into a well-planned legislative campaign to clear the way for casino gaming and legalized mobile sports betting in Texas. The Las Vegas Sands Corp, the gaming empire...
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
The Daily South
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years
Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
inforney.com
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
