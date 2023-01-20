ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

inforney.com

UNT blows huge lead in tough loss to UAB

North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looks to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play on Saturday. The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years

Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
inforney.com

Red Raiders open district soccer with tie against Rockwall

ROCKWALL — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A soccer on Monday wiht a 3-3 tie against Rockwall at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. Noe Robles had two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders with Landon Bravo adding a goal. Jorge Sanchez had an assist for Tyler Legacy. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
xflnewsroom.com

XFL Training Camp Rosters Are Now Set at 70 Players

Last week XFL players from all over the country traveled to Arlington, TX to participate in training camp. This is the first time that coaches will have a chance to work with their teams in the leadup to the 2023 season. Just now, the XFL communications team released a statement...
ARLINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
DALLAS, TX
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years

Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
FORT WORTH, TX

