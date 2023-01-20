ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Still no deal in sight for Broward’s 911 services, as sheriff declines to sign contract extension again

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Broward’s sheriff is refusing to sign an extension contract with Broward County to provide its 911 services, countering with a plan of his own.

Broward county commissioners agreed last week to stick with the Sheriff’s Office to provide 911 services after threatening to sever the relationship and either run it internally or with another vendor after Sheriff Gregory Tony promised to cooperate.

But on Friday he sent another letter saying he still wouldn’t sign since “there remain fundamental differences between the parties on the degree of the control that the county seeks to maintain over BSO’s operation of the call-taking and dispatch function. ...”

The sides had been going back-and-forth about the contract extension.

The 911 system is owned and paid for by Broward County government, but is operated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office had committed to continuing to manage the 911 system with no interruption in service until the County Commission could hammer out a solution.

While county commissioners said they have only recently been alerted to failures with 911, including staff shortages that have led to emergency phones going unanswered , Tony said he could do a better job if the county removed itself completely and let him run it.

County leaders rebuffed that request. That request was echoed by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which also asked Broward County to hand over the 911 system to the Sheriff’s Office.

But the continued delays is making at least one county commissioner lose his patience.

“If the sheriff is not going to sign an agreement and not work collaboratively with the commission, I will be advocating that we start finding somebody we can work long-term with,” County Commissioner Mark Bogen said. “If he does not want to sign an agreement, we need to move on.”

The next County Commission meeting is Tuesday, where the state of 911 was already scheduled to be discussed.

In the letter, Tony writes that there will be “continued negotiations” and is also making his own proposal, which county staff is reviewing, said County Mayor Lamar Fisher.

“I continue to be encouraged that both parties can agree” Fisher said Friday. “I am optimistic but of course cautious at the same time.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 3

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

