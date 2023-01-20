Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in their Divisional Round playoff game.

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence has had to compete in front of some loud crowds during his football career. During his tenure in college, he certainly faced the best that Atlantic Coast Conference fans can offer, as well as the home supporters for many other elite college football programs around the country. Yet, the noise level for NFL playoff games can take things to a different level.

Lawrence will certainly be confronted with one of the loudest fanbases in the league this weekend in the Jaguars’ matchup with the Chiefs. However, it seems that the 23-year-old starter was unimpressed with what he heard in their Week 10 road loss to Kansas City.

In an interview this week with the team’s website. Lawrence was asked about the noise level he will get on Saturday, and his response was interesting. “Yeah, I mean, I think obviously, the environment and the atmosphere we’re going to play in is one of, if not the best in the NFL. I mean, I can’t imagine it’ll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly.”

No disrespect to the loyal fans in Jacksonville, but they pale in comparison to the maniacs in Kansas City. Let’s explain why.

Kansas City Chiefs fans have broken noise records

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Even before the Kansas City Chiefs became a budding football dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid leading the way, Arrowhead Stadium has always been respected as a madhouse during a big game. And it seems the KC faithful didn’t give Lawrence their best in November and he may be underestimating what he will deal with in their game.

On two occasions, the Chiefs faithful — in the building with a capacity of 76,000 — has broken Guinness World Records for noise. Chiefs kingdom originally set the record in 2013 when the decibel level in a win over the New Orleans Saints reached 137.6 decibels. They topped that a year later when the diehards registered an absurd 142.2 decibels ( via Pro Football Talk ).

Maybe Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill saw Lawrence’s remarks or wants it to be a crazy atmosphere this weekend but on Thursday he tweeted to his 108,000 followers on Twitter, “We need to break this 142.2 decibels record this year … what y’all think?” I would imagine the Chiefs fans will try to oblige him this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars goes down at 4:30 PM ET this Saturday on ESPN.

