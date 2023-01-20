Richland boys basketball Coach Earl Streufert set a school and Tri-Cities record for wins with a victory over Hanford last night. "We've always been a program where it's not about you and it's kind of embarrassing for me to have a night about me a little bit," said Streufert after the game. "But really it's a program night. What a tremendous history of assistant coaches and players I've had. Overacheivers, guys who were super talented and guys who would just grind in practice and play very little but just made you better everyday. I respect every guy that's played for us."

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO