Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
KPD makes felony arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23. According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the case...
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover's life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
Tri-Cities K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is equipping all of its K-9 handlers with first aid kits, according to a Facebook post from KPD. The Kennewick Fire Department reportedly helped donate supplies. The first aid kits will be worn by handlers wherever K-9 officers are, according to KPD....
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
Solicitor's license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor's License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to "expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery," must first obtain a Solicitor's License.
Afternoon news update January 23: Sunnyside park bench dedication, COVID boosters on a yearly basis and more
The City of Sunnyside is dedicating a new park bench to a former city council member. COVID boosters could become a yearly necessity, just like flue shots. The FDA looks to tighten the rules about just what "organic" means when it comes to food.
Richland's Earl Streufert ties all-time wins mark
On Saturday, the Richland Bombers dispatched the Pasco Bulldogs 79-27. The win notched Bombe…
Earl Streufert Wins 405th Game
Richland boys basketball Coach Earl Streufert set a school and Tri-Cities record for wins with a victory over Hanford last night. "We've always been a program where it's not about you and it's kind of embarrassing for me to have a night about me a little bit," said Streufert after the game. "But really it's a program night. What a tremendous history of assistant coaches and players I've had. Overacheivers, guys who were super talented and guys who would just grind in practice and play very little but just made you better everyday. I respect every guy that's played for us."
