Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
With the growing demand for sporting events and sports destination management, Visit Lake Charles named Eric Zartler as the senior vice president of sports and Taylor Beard Stanley as the vice president of sales. Zartler has been an integral leader in sports destination marketing and management over the past 15...
Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision
Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
Lacy Lavergne serves others during tax season
For Lacy Lavergne, 35, the experience of being a volunteer is eye-opening. “To volunteer is to understand the harsh realities of life,” she said. Compassion follows this understanding. “You develop empathy towards people who are less fortunate than you.”. She has volunteered with United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s...
James “Jim” Warren Gibson
James “Jim” Gibson, 83, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in his residence. Mr. Gibson was born in Safety Harbor, Fla., and was raised in Lake Charles where he was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Following graduation, he furthered his education at McNeese State University. Jim and his wife moved to Moss Bluff 25 years ago where they were members of St. Theodore Catholic Church. Mr. Gibson was a bookkeeper and tax preparer and owned and operated Gibson’s Accounting in Westlake.
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
1/24: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, 1818 Moss St. ESN12 — illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect. Bond: $7,000. Joe Bigelow, 58, 333 Mill St. No. 800...
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
UPDATE: CPSO closing administrative and tax offices today ahead of storm
Due to the likely possibility of inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel will be closing at noon today and will resume normal schedules Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office has taken necessary actions in preparation for the weather including staging high water...
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral of 5-year-old boy shot by cousin
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to cover funeral expenses for the family of a 5-year-old Jennings boy who was accidentally shot by his 6-year-old cousin Thursday after the children found an unattended gun in the home. The GoFundMe account has collected more than $4,620 from more...
