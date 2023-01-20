James “Jim” Gibson, 83, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in his residence. Mr. Gibson was born in Safety Harbor, Fla., and was raised in Lake Charles where he was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Following graduation, he furthered his education at McNeese State University. Jim and his wife moved to Moss Bluff 25 years ago where they were members of St. Theodore Catholic Church. Mr. Gibson was a bookkeeper and tax preparer and owned and operated Gibson’s Accounting in Westlake.

