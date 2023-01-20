Read full article on original website
12-year-old boy dies from gunshot in Center Point
From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a 12-year-old boy died following a gunshot early Saturday morning in Center Point. “Just after midnight today, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot,” Sgt. […]
Authorities search for missing 36-year-old woman last seen in Clay/Palmerdale area
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman last seen in the Clay/Palmerdale area. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Michele Williams was last seen on Jade Lake Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, wearing a green hoodie with black and white […]
66-year-old female pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 66-year-old female was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:28 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Judy Mae Sanchez was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 9500 block of Parkway East in Birmingham. Sanchez was transported […]
Robbery suspect’s identity sought by Birmingham PD
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives are investigating a robbery and requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 13, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a Robbery call at the Chevron Gas Station located at #16 64th Street North. […]
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s help identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to the BPD, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, South Precinct officers were dispatched to Target (4616 Highway 280) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene when they learned that […]
79-year-old fatally injured in residential fire dies two days later
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 79-year-old man was fatally injured during a residential fire in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to Jesse Gaddy’s residence on reports of a residential fire in the 1100 block of Cotton […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
Female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A female victim was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 800 block of First Street West, a report of shots […]
Shots fired during Shelby County vehicle robbery, two suspects arrested
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — Shots were fired during a robbery in Shelby County on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. “Deputies met with a male subject […]
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
Leeds man arrested on multiple counts of possession of obscene matter
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A Leeds man was arrested on multiple counts of possession of obscene matter on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, in November 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This information led […]
Undetermined number of cell phones stolen from Apple Store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An undetermined number of cell phones were stolen from an Apple Store in Birmingham on Friday, Jan. 13, at around 10:30 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), South Precinct officers responded to the Apple Store (217 Summit Boulevard) on a report of a theft call. “Officers […]
Birmingham store manager sentenced for wire fraud and tax fraud
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A manager of a Birmingham grocery store was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, on charges of wire fraud and tax fraud. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Omar Motley, 42, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised […]
Bessemer man indicted on drug, gun charges appears in federal court
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Bessemer man arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 4, 2023, appeared in federal court today, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, was […]
BREAKING: Governor Ivey declares limited state of emergency for Moody fire, EPA takes lead on response
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing Moody Environmental Landfill fire. According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of […]
Upland apartment owners address concerns in heated city council meeting
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Fireworks broke out throughout a heated City Council over the condition of a pair of apartment complexes in City Point Thursday night. During the meeting, members of the council, a resident of the Upland Apartment complex, and members of Capstone Realty & Management, the owners of […]
Obituary: Pamela Hodges Pratt (June 28, 1951 ~ January 11, 2023)
On January 11, 2022, Pam Hodges Pratt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her lord. Pam was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 28, 1951, to Julia Frost Hodges and Sam Houston Hodges. She is survived by her loving husband Dawson, son Erick Pratt (Tammy) of Decatur, daughter Kimball Cassady of Trussville, […]
