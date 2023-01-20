Read full article on original website
Related
orangecountytribune.com
“Flowers” bloom on Main Street
A stretch of Main Street in downtown Garden Grove on Saturday turned into a Asian thoroughfare alive with flowers and other decor of the Orient. Termed “Flower Street on Historic Main Street,” the event – which continues on Sunday – took a block of Main from Garden Grove Boulevard and Acacia Parkway and created a scene similar to “flower streets” which are popular in Vietnam and other Asian nations.
Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees
Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians. California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
orangecountytribune.com
Moving toward new police HQ
A potentially huge step toward not only replacing the city’s public safety building but also redefining the Civic Center area goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets on Tuesday. The council will receive a report that contains a financial analysis summary for a new building for...
Family of Monterey Park victims, plus witnesses, could get compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said today that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
LA City Council approves new tenant protections
The Los Angeles City Council voted for new renter protections Friday as the COVID-19 local state of emergency tenant protections are set to expire February 1.The tenant policy changes include expanding rules that require landlords to provide just cause evictions, relocation payments to tenants hit by annual rent hikes above 10 percent, and a one-month grace period for rent before evictions.Tenant groups have voiced their fears of a wave of evictions once the long-standing protections expire.At Friday's meeting, critics of the renter protections said they are not fair to landlords and said that many small and medium property owners will probably end up selling to corporations – which will in turn drive up rents."For housing providers, they're the ones that need to figure out how to deal with individuals who decide to not pay rent in some capacities," said Fred Sutton, California Apartment Association.From here the City Attorney's Office will draft the new tenant protection ordinance – which is expected to go into effect by the end of the month.Under the city's moratorium, tenants still have until Feb. 1, 2024, to repay rent accumulated from Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023.
easyreadernews.com
EDUCATION – Jason Boxer resigns from MBUSD board
Jason Boxer has resigned from the Manhattan Beach Unified School District Board of Trustees. Boxer stepped down on January 12 and issued a statement through MBUSD the following day. “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have served on the MBUSD Board of Education. I will miss my fellow...
Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns
After 16 years with the Ronald McDonald House organization and 10 years as executive director of the Long Beach branch, Cheri Bazley has resigned, the nonprofit announced today. The post Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
orangecountytribune.com
Garage fire on Deanann Place
A garage fire in Garden Grove late Saturday night was knocked down by Orange County Fire Authority crews in seven minutes. According to the OCFA, the alarm was sounded at 11:15 p.m. for a blaze in the 13300 block of Deanann Place (northeast of Trask Avenue and Brookhurst Street). A...
KSLTV
Sheriff releases photos of Monterey Park massacre suspect as standoff in Torrance may be linked
(CNN) — An ongoing police standoff in Torrance, California is believed to be connected to the investigation into the massacre that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, a law enforcement source tells CNN. Preliminary information from the ground suggests police tried to stop a white cargo van that fit...
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
orangecountytribune.com
Woman dead at Haster Basin
A woman is dead after being found in a storm drain at Haster Park in Garden Grove on Sunday night. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue regarding a report of a person needing medical help there. Firefighter...
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: 'Hero' civilians disarmed gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says
The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
Comments / 0