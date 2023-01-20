Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Part II Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)...
Nebrasketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be down another player for the rest of the 2022-2023 season after it was announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel suffered a knee injury Saturday at Penn State which will result in him missing the remainder of the season. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from...
Nebraska versus Northwestern men’s basketball rescheduled for Jan. 25
The battle for NU on the hardwood has been officially rescheduled from its original date. Northwestern will now play at Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25 instead of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Wildcats have had to adjust the team’s schedule as a result of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.
Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)...
Nebrasketball: Penn State Game Thread
Where: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - University Park, PA. Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington.
Husker WBB Falls to Maryland 69-54
I was travelling during the game, so fortunately I didn’t watch the carnage. Listening was tough enough. Things still don’t get easier for the ladies as Iowa is next on the schedule. The normal starting five was on the floor - Shelley, Bourne, Markowski, Haiby and Krull. First...
BOOM!!!!! UGA Transfer OL Jacob Hood is N!
Great news from the land of football teams wearing red & black!. Nebraska landed the service of former UGA offensive lineman Jacob Hood Monday afternoon. This comes on the heels of Jacob's weekend visit in Lincoln. Jacob, originally from Nashville, played his prep ball at Hillsboro High, the same alma mater as fellow Husker, defensive back Syncere Safeeullah. Syncere was undoubtedly peer recruiting Jacob & constantly in his ear.
BOOM! Texas WR Jeremiah Charles is N!
Nebraska landed the commitment of Texas wideout Jeremiah Charles Monday evening. Jeremiah plays his prep ball at Martin High in Arlington, Texas. He was coached by newly minted TE coach Bob Wager, and was the teammate of fellow Husker commit Ismael Smith-Flores. It is easy to see why he was...
BOOM!!!!! Nebraska Gets Texas TE Ismael Smith Flores
Nebraska picked up a 3-star receiver recruit as Ismael Smith Flores out of Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Flores picked our Huskers over Iowa (where his father played), Rutgers, and Indiana. His Rivals profile shows him as a receiver, but he will play tight end at Nebraska. 247 Sports...
