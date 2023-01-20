ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Sports Bras for Every Size and Activity

By Nicola Fumo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dyc6e_0kM0kPlh00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding workout inspiration might be easy (look to the endless paparazzi photos of stars stepping out of their training sessions), but shopping for the best sports bras isn’t always as effortless. The difference between the right sports bra and the wrong one can make all the difference in your workout. Ideally, your sports bra is comfortable, supportive, and minimizes bounce, so you can put your all into that run, HIIT class, lifting session or yoga practice . Worst case scenario, you’re distracted from your activity because your sports bra is uncomfortable and the wrong level of support.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Finding the best sports bra for your body is, ultimately, very personal. But there are a few simple things to keep in mind while shopping that will help you find what you’re looking for. The first is support, which will be determined by your activity and the size of your chest. An F cup going for a run will need something very different than an A cup hitting the reformer. For more support, look for full coverage styles, sturdy straps, compressive fabrics, and molded cups, which help reduce bounce.

Related: The Best Fitness Mirrors for Upgrading Your Home Workouts

Sports bra sizing is not universal, with some brands choosing to size by letter (like S, M, L), by number (0, 2, 4), or by band and cup size (i.e. 34D). To get the right fit when online shopping for sports bras, you’ll want to check out the brand’s size chart and grab a measuring tape to get your most updated measurements.

The type of workout is another factor to consider. Low-impact exercises require at least one foot off the ground: think yoga, Pilates, cycling, swimming, rowing and other activities that are gentle on your joints. High-impact workouts are running, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), CrossFit, tennis and others that burn more calories. Medium-impact activities are somewhere in between, such as more intense cycling, intermediate to expert hikes and elliptical training, to name a few.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best sports bras for running, large busts, low to high impact and more — see our top picks below from Nike, Lululemon, Athleta, Girlfriend and other top activewear brands.

Nike Dri-Fit Alpha High-Support Sports Bra

BEST SUPPORTIVE SPORTS BRA OVERALL

  • Coverage Full
  • Padding No
  • Sizes XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+)
  • Support High impact
  • Style Racerback

One of the best sports bras for high-impact workouts, Nike’s Alpha padded zip-front bra offers the brand’s highest level of support. Wide, adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure at the back let you customize the fit so you feel held in, but still comfortable. The Dri-Fit technology keeps you comfortable and dry, while the perforations in the front and back make the design breathable.

Brooks Dare Cross-Back Bra

BEST SUPPORTIVE BRA FOR RUNNERS

  • Coverage Light
  • Padding Yes; built-in
  • Support Low impact
  • Sizes 30AB to 40C/D
  • Style Crossback

The Dare cross-back bra from running brand Brooks offers high-impact support with the ease of a pullover style — no zips, hooks or clasps required. Unlike most pullover styles, it features built-in cups to minimize bounce, and a hidden bottom band for extra support.

Buy: Brooks Women’s Dare Crossback Run Bra $24.00

Lululemon Energy Longline Bra

BEST FOR LARGE BUSTS

  • Coverage Medium
  • Padding Yes; removable
  • Sizes XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+)
  • Support Medium impact
  • Style Crossback

Designed for yoga and training, Lululemon’s Energy Longline Bra offers medium support and is best suited for cup sizes B through D. It features removable cups and is made from a sweat-wicking fabric that’s cool to the touch.

Lululemon Energy Longline Bra $58

Buy now

Adidas AeroReact Training Light Support Bra

BEST LIGHT SUPPORT SPORTS BRA UNDER $50

  • Coverage Light
  • Support Low impact
  • Padding Yes; removable
  • Sizes 2XS A-C to XL D-DD
  • Style Crossback

Made of at least 70 percent recycled materials, Adidas’ AeroReady sports bra is ideal for low support during low-impact training. It features adjustable straps and removable pads, so you can easily customize the fit. Mesh ventilation details keep this sports bra breathable during workouts.

Adidas AeroReact Training Light Support Bra $45

Buy now

Athleta Exhale Bra

BEST MEDIUM COVERAGE FOR LOW-IMPACT WORKOUTS

  • Coverage Medium
  • Padding No
  • Sizes XS to XL (A to C); XXS to 3X (D to DD+)
  • Support Low impact
  • Style Crossback

Designed for yoga, studio, and floor practice, this buttery soft Athleta sports bra offers just enough support for low-impact activities. The straps are designed for comfort on the shoulders and neck, best suited for cups A through C; D to DD+ sizing also available. (Plus, save 20 percent off your entire purchase through Jan. 23.)

Athleta Exhale Bra $49

Buy now

Under Armour High Crossback Zip Sports Bra

BEST PADDED SPORTS BRA FOR HIGH-IMPACT WORKOUTS

  • Coverage Full
  • Padding Yes; built-in
  • Sizes 32A to 44DDD
  • Support High impact
  • Style Crossback

This zip-front sports bra from Under Armour is ideal for activities that need a lot of support, like running and team sports. A full-coverage front with fixed foam pads ensures coverage and support, while a mesh lining and open cross-back provide ventilation.

Buy: Under Armour Women’s Armour High Crossback Zip Bra , Beta (628)/Sea Mist , 32C $46.20

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra

BEST SUSTAINABLE SPORTS BRA OVERALL

  • Coverage Full
  • Padding No
  • Sizes XXS to 6XL
  • Support Medium impact
  • Style Racerback

Girlfriend Collective’s best-selling Paloma bra — available in sizes XXS to 6XL — is a classic racerback style with a longline silhouette and built-in support band. The full coverage style is soft yet sturdy, best suited for medium-impact workouts. It also has a UPF 45+ rating, making it great for the outdoors.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra $46

Buy now

Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra

BEST ADJUSTABLE HIGH-IMPACT SPORTS BRA

  • Coverage Full
  • Padding Yes; built-in
  • Support Medium to high impact
  • Sizes 32A to 40DDD
  • Style Convertible

Don’t let the name fool you — Natori’s Yogi Contour is no low-impact yoga bra. A convertible back with an impressive 16 slot adjustments not only gives a perfect fit, but also can be tailored for impact lavel. Hidden cups reduce bounce and provide moderate to high-impact support.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Nordstrom

Buy: Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra $33.38

Sweaty Betty Asymmetric Sculpt Bra

BEST LIGHT SUPPORT SPORTS BRA

  • Coverage Light
  • Padding Yes; built-in
  • Support Low impact
  • Sizes XS to XXL
  • Style Asymmetrical

Sweaty Betty’s strappy, asymmetric bralette is such a fun break from the typical sports bra silhouette, if you just need light support. It’s made from a lightly compressive fabric with built-in bra padding for support, just enough to keep you supported through yoga, pilates, and other non-bounce activities.

Sweaty Betty Asymmetric Sculpt Bra $68

Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

A-List Trainer Kirsty Godso’s Favorite Fitness Things, From Infrared Mats to Lip Masks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Behind every health-conscious style star is an equally cool fitness guru that they look up to. In the case of Kaia Gerber, Maddie Ziegler and Olivia Rodrigo, that person is Kirsty Godso — wellness entrepreneur, star sculptor and Nike Global Trainer. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sports Bras for Every Size and ActivityThe Best Lunar New Year's Gifts for Everyone, From Luxe Fashion and Beauty to Sweet Treats and MoreThe Best White Tees to Wear for Hollywood-Worthy...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy

Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years, singing tunes she rarely does onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Grammy-winning star gave a nearly 75-minute performance Saturday in Dubai to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Attendees at the invite-only event included her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles and her three children, as well as celebrity guests, influencers and business people tied to the hotel.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study SaysDestination Dubai: Kendall...
dcnewsnow.com

Best plus-size workout clothes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gone are the days when boring sweatpants and ripped T-shirts were go-to attire for workouts. These days, exercise gear can be just as fashionable, and functional, as everyday clothes. The best workout clothes fit well, look great and keep you...
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Upworthy

Married dad-of-three wears skirts and heels to work to prove clothes have no gender

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2020. It has since been updated. Somewhere along the course of human history, society decided that there are only two genders among humans and that each should be defined by a set of strict and distinct parameters. Any deviation from one's assigned gender tropes would be met with strong condemnation and ostracism, forcing generations of our kind to speak, walk, act and dress in accordance with these arbitrary rules forced on them from birth. Fortunately, recent years have seen more and more individuals questioning and dismantling the overwhelming number of gender stereotypes still thriving in our midst. Among them is Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer currently living in Germany, who firmly believes clothes are the last thing that should be gendered.
Fstoppers

Tips on Photographing New Female Models

Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
ktalnews.com

Best yoga socks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga is a whole-body practice that tones the body and relaxes the mind, but it can be challenging to relax if you’re constantly slipping around on your mat. Yoga socks with a grippy surface can provide more stability so you can focus on your practice and your breath without sliding your feet.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Justice’ Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh but Is Disappointingly Short on Revelations

The big news on opening day of Sundance was the addition of Justice, an investigative documentary notable as the first foray into nonfiction filmmaking for major-league director Doug Liman, and for the fact that its existence had been kept under wraps for more than a year, with all participants signing NDAs. But to anyone who followed the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the shameful treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations of attempted rape when they were at high school together in the early ‘80s, there will be very little here that comes close to...
WASHINGTON STATE
StyleCaster

I Finally Found A Fashion Brand That Exclusively Makes Slacks For Curvy Women

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Over the past year, the business-casual dress code has transcended the office and made its way into the top fashion trends for 2023 and beyond. With Scandinavian-inspired style influencing the way women get dressed, we are seeing slacks, blazers and button-downs continue to be a staple in everyday casual dressing. The major perk of this style is that outfits deemed professional and outfits deemed cute are now interchangeable. The downside? It can be so hard to find slacks that fit...
CBS News

7 surprising, funny and unusual Valentine's Day 2023 gifts

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If something you love about your relationship is a shared sense of humor, consider a surprising, funny or even unusual...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner Says He Broke 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident, Grateful for It “Uniting Actionable Love”

Jeremy Renner is letting fans know that he broke 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that led to his hospitalization, but that he continues to be on the road to recovery. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself receiving medical attention on his legs. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned it. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mayor of...
RENO, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Us Weekly

These Velvet Flare Pants Are the Cutest Things Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When flared pants started to come back into fashion again, we have to admit we felt a little iffy at first. We ditched them long ago for skinny jeans, and we'd been enjoying the more recent popularity of […]
Refinery29

This Week’s Best Amazon Home Goods Deals

From couches to bedding, plants to cookware, and more — Amazon has your home goods needs covered. The inventory is so vast it reminds us of what our living spaces are missing. A milk frother? Essential. That bamboo bathtub tray? A must-have. And the big secret behind the online marketplace's seductive ways is those slashed price tags.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy