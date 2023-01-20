ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Sort Of’ Co-Creator & Star Bilal Baig Signs With Anonymous Content

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oRfY_0kM0jjVY00

EXCLUSIVE: Bilal Baig , co-creator and star of Peabody Award-winning series Sort Of , has signed with Anonymous Content for representation.

Baig is a queer, trans-feminine, Muslim playwright, performer and workshop facilitator. Most recently, Baig co-created, executive produces and stars in Sort Of , from CBC, Sphere Media and HBO Max, which was recently renewed for a third season. Baig stars as Sabi Mehboob, a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple.

On the theater side, Baig’s first play, Acha Bacha , was published by Playwrights Canada Press in 2020 and nominated for the Dayne Ogilvie prize by the Writer’s Trust of Canada in 2022. Additionally, Baig works at non-profits such as Story Planet and Paprika Festival, where they develop and facilitate workshops for youth in underserved neighborhoods in Toronto focused on creative writing and literacy (Story Planet), and playwriting for emerging writers (Paprika Festival).

Baig’s additional awards and accolades include Time Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders” class of 2022; the “Most Creative People in Business 2022” by Fast Company; Maclean’s most influential individuals in Canada in their 2021 “The Power List”; Refinery29’s “29 Game-Changers Who Made The World Better In 2021”; NBC News’ 2022 edition of their “Pride 30: The New Generation”; and Bay Street Bull 30X30 Class of 2022. Baig was also the recipient of a 2022 Courage Award from the NYC Anti Violence Project and received a Gotham Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New TV Series.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
Deadline

Multi-Cam Family Comedy ‘Forgive & Forget’ In The Works At ABC From Eugene Garcia-Cross, Robin Shorr & Ty Burrell

EXCLUSIVE: Punky Brewster duo Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr have teamed up with Modern Family star Ty Burrell on a new multi-camera comedy for ABC. Deadline understands that the trio are developing Forgive and Forget for the Disney-owned network, a family comedy about Alzheimer’s. The show, which comes from 20th Television, follows Ben Flemings, who, when his life-of-the-party father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is forced to take in the one man he’s worked his whole life not to become. Garcia-Cross will write with Shorr as showrunner. They will exec produce alongside Burrell via his Desert Whale Productions banner. Garcia-Cross is a co-producer on Disney+’s reboot of The...
Deadline

Emmy Winner Bradley Whitford Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed with Gersh for representation. Whitford received his most recent Emmy award in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Commander Lawrence in the MGM/Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale. He received two subsequent nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the series, which is entering its sixth and final season. He also made his directorial debut on the series this season with the penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” Whitford will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish, a remake of the British drama series, opposite Giancarlo Esposito. It centers on a taxi driver whose life is turned...
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
Variety

‘A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story’ Review: Remembering an Early Black Oscar Nominee

Kirk E. Kelleykahn’s heartfelt documentary “A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story” builds the case for Moore — the director’s grandmother and an Oscar nominee, whose work spans eight decades — to be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Made over the course of 19 years, the labor of love includes the insights and testimonials of actors such as Sidney Poitier and Louise Fletcher, who died before the film was completed. Despite a structure that briefly wanders in the movie’s later stages, the doc makes a very strong argument for Moore’s contributions.  Nowadays, films like “Hidden Figures” and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial Features Star Tributes, Family Salutes, Gospel Interludes

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered Sunday morning by her family, friends, and fans, all gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was an emotional public memorial, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, the mother of Lisa Marie, leading the tributes by reading a heartfelt family message during the ceremony. Priscilla Presley shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters. The poem alluded to a “broken heart” that hastened Lisa Marie’s death at 54. It was an inference to her son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020. At the end of the poem, Priscilla switched to her own message. “Our hearts...
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadline

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Cast Reacts To News That Season 14 Will Be Show’s Last

On the heels of the news that one of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after its current 14th season, the show’s cast and crew are speaking out on social media. “This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!” star LL Cool J wrote on Instagram yesterday. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!” Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, posted a walking-off-into-the-sunset-style photo of himself in character with the simple caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.” Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, uploaded two photos bookending her 14 years...
Deadline

How To Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service Online

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will host a memorial service and celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT/7 a.m. PT. The ceremony on the front lawn of the Memphis estate of the King of Rock and Roll is open to the public and will include Lisa Marie’s family and friends. After the service, there will be a procession through Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside the graves of Elvis and her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27. The memorial service will be livestreamed....
MEMPHIS, TN
Wide Open Country

Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'

Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
Deadline

‘Sheba’ Drama From Chantelle Wells, Azie Tesfai & Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media In Works At Onyx Collective

Sheba, a one-hour-scripted drama series, from Chantelle Wells (Yellowjackets), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl) and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media, is being developed by Onyx Collective for Hulu. The project was announced Saturday during Onyx Collective’s panel at the Sundance Film Festival. Co-created by Wells and Tesfai, and written by Wells, Sheba explores the rise to power of the first queen on the continent of Africa as she seeks to unite the nation we now know as Ethiopia, making it one of the richest, most formidable kingdoms in the world. Inspired by true events, we follow Makeda into a world of danger, deceit and...
Deadline

Syndicated Late-Night Talk Show With Craig Ferguson Shopped By Sony Pictures TV For Fall 2023

Sony Pictures Television is plotting a return to the syndicated talk show arena with a half-hour late-night strip hosted by Craig Ferguson. Produced by Whisper North, a division of SPT-backed production company Whisper, Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson shot a pilot in the UK earlier this month and is being taken out to potential buyers by distributor SPT this week in Los Angeles. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson, which also marks the comedian’s return to late-night since leaving CBS’ The Late Late Show in 2014, will feature Ferguson and his friends as they “review the shocking, surprising and hilarious moments of...
Country Thang Daily

Which Character is Cole Hauser in Dazed and Confused?

Cole Hauser’s popularity recently skyrocketed because of his wonderful work playing Rip Wheeler, John Dutton’s most loyal ranch hand turned son-in-law in the Yellowstone series. With the spotlight shining brightly on Cole right now, it’s no surprise that new fans get interested in other movies or shows he was in, and one, in particular, is the movie Dazed and Confused. So, which one is Cole Hauser in Dazed and Confused?
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Apple Lands ‘Drops of God’ Series From Legendary; Marks Rare TV Acquisition For Streamer

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has picked up Drops of God, a series set in the world of fine wine based on a Japanese manga property, from Legendary Entertainment. Deadline understands that the streamer beat out a number of suitors to land the international series, which is in multiple languages including English, French and Japanese. However, the most interesting element of the deal is that it marks one of the first times that Apple has dipped its toe into international co-productions and licensing; the majority of its scripted series to date have been fully owned originals. We hear that the first season of Tehran...
Deadline

Monterey Park Mass Shooting Death Toll Rises To 11 As Vigil Set For Victims, Community – Update

2ND UPDATE: The death toll from Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA, during a Lunar New Year celebration is now 11, authorities said Monday. The latest update comes after Sunday’s events, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as a 72-year-old man who reportedly died by suicide later in the day Sunday as police surrounded his vehicle. The suspect on Saturday night opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, often frequented by older patrons of Asian descent. Originally, 10 were killed and 10 more were wounded, with their ages ranging from 50 to...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy