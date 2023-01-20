Miley Cyrus song rumoured to be about Liam Hemsworth breaks Spotify record with 100 million streams in a week

Miley Cyrus ’s new single “Flowers” just broke a huge Spotify record.

The streaming platform announced Friday (20 January) that the song had broken its record for the most streams in a single week.

For the first time in Spotify’s history, a song has been streamed more than 100 million times in seven days with Cyrus’s record racking up 101,838,799 streams since coming out 12 January.

“It’s been incredible watching ‘Flowers’ break the record for most streams in a single week,” Jana Coffey, Spotify’s artist and label partnerships lead, told Variety .

“The song was already off to an amazing start after its first day, and it’s only grown from there. Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that decline throughout the week, each day since release has been bigger than the one before. Miley is back, and with her album Endless Summer Vacation coming out in a few months this is just the beginning.”

The track surpassed K-Pop group BTS’s “Butter”, which set a then-record 99.37 million Spotify streams in its first seven days.

“Flowers” is widely believed to feature several “digs” at Cyrus’s ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth .

The former couple dated on and off for over a decade, marrying in 2018 before divorcing a year later.

Cyrus fans began speculating over the subject of “Flowers” after noticing that it was scheduled for release on 13 January 2023, which also happened to be Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

Read the other “clues” fans have spotted here.

Endless Summer Vacation is released on 10 March. “Flowers” is out now.