ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pink Floyd fans bemused by anger over band’s new Dark Side of the Moon anniversary logo

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9WbJ_0kM0jEL900

Pink Floyd have reinvented their iconic logo in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their hit album The Dark Side of the Moon , much to the chagrin of a portion of their fanbase.

On Thursday (19 January), the British rock band announced the forthcoming release of a remastered deluxe box set of their popular 1973 studio record.

To commemorate the milestone, Pink Floyd reimagined their original well-known symbol: a beam of light passing through a prism, resulting in a rainbow beam.

While the new temporary graphic retained the original’s triangular prism, it replaced the beam of light with the number 50 and the zero filled in with a rainbow.

After the band swapped their Facebook page’s profile photo to the updated logo, a sect of their listeners angrily disputed the change, specifically angered by the rainbow.

“Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid!” one commented, with a second calling it a “disgrace”.

“From this moment, I don’t listen to the band,” a third replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDsVS_0kM0jEL900

Several other fans found the angry responses to be baffling, with one writing: “I thought it was a joke and had to come see for myself. Are people really having tantrums over the rainbow that has ALWAYS been there in that iconic cover?”

A second responded sarcastically: “I love how incredibly narrow-minded people are.”

“You know you’re homophobic when you get mad at the rainbow that has always been Pink Floyd’s logo,” another shared, before explaining: “It shines out of the triangle; represents the start of life and all the paths taken and influences over a lifetime.”

The Dark Side Of The Moon box set will be available for purchase 24 March.

It will include a never-before-heard recording of a November 1974 performance of the album, two CDs, two long-playing vinyls, two Blu-ray disks, a 160-page hardcover book featuring photos from the era, a 76-page songbook, and more.

Comments / 56

James Page
3d ago

the original prism had a single beam of light entering from the left and exiting as a "rainbow" to the right....not a "rainbow", per se(no rain, no clouds,etc..) It was just light refraction, not a symbol of support for LGBTQ, either...nor is this new one. sometimes light refraction and rainbows are just that....simple, really. and by the way, they did not design the original, a company did. they gave them a few options, they liked that one. Hipgnosis is the originator, I believe...

Reply(1)
19
Roasterfarian
3d ago

Poor babies..You have to wonder if when their kids see an actual rainbow, do they tell them to look away before they are indoctrinated.

Reply(6)
17
Ayephor Gott
2d ago

It’s not that the album cover is perceived as “woke”, it’s that people are not physically awake enough 😴, to recognize how absolutely Ill conceived and absurd the argument is. So, is the spectacle that arises with rainstorms coupled with sunshine, afterwards, “woke” ? OMG, give it a rest……… please !

Reply(7)
6
Related
The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
InsideHook

Pink Floyd Fans Who Have Apparently Never Seen the “Dark Side of the Moon” Cover Before Are Mad About Its “Woke” Rainbow

Yesterday, Pink Floyd announced a 50th anniversary box set of The Dark Side of the Moon, and to celebrate the occasion, whoever mans the group’s Facebook page changed their profile picture to a new logo inspired by the album’s well-known artwork. The image featured the triangular prism and black background from the original cover, only this time the rainbow of light wasn’t refracting through it; instead, a “50” centered in the middle to represent the 50 years since the album was first released in 1973 featured the rainbow inside its zero.
Digital Music News

Pink Floyd Releases Massive $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Box Set

Pink Floyd releases a monster-sized, $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ box set. Warner Music and Sony Music announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon as a deluxe box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album’s original release. The newly remastered box set will be released on March 24, 2023. Sony Music will distribute the collection, while Warner Music is in charge of European distribution.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy