Cat Woman
3d ago

I was diagnosed with Hashimoto Disease after the birth of my younger daughter. I've had it for 32 years and as long as you get yearly blood tests for your level and take your meds, it's manageable.

Christy Robertson
3d ago

In 2014, I had gallbladder surgery..went back to post op visit with my Dr..I found two marble-like things on the side of my throat..he sent me to have a thyroid scan and uptake..two weeks later, I'm in surgery again, this time it was total thyroidectomy..6weeks later, post op with the surgeon, he delivered news nobody wants to hear..yes I had thyroid cancer, I sure didn't know I even had thyroid problems..I had Hoshimotos thyroiditis in my right thyroid and cancer in the left..I'm almost 9 years out from surgery and treatment, cancer free..I am in thyroid medication and will be for the rest of my life..I battle fatigue, sensitivity to cold, thirst issues, excessive dry skin and weight gain..but I am cancer free, Praise God..if you still have your thyroid, be grateful and take care of it..in my stating I had gallbladder surgery first, that probably saved my life..

fluffy
3d ago

Join the club… it’s a horrible disease that ushers in possibly other auto immune diseases

