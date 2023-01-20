I was diagnosed with Hashimoto Disease after the birth of my younger daughter. I've had it for 32 years and as long as you get yearly blood tests for your level and take your meds, it's manageable.
In 2014, I had gallbladder surgery..went back to post op visit with my Dr..I found two marble-like things on the side of my throat..he sent me to have a thyroid scan and uptake..two weeks later, I'm in surgery again, this time it was total thyroidectomy..6weeks later, post op with the surgeon, he delivered news nobody wants to hear..yes I had thyroid cancer, I sure didn't know I even had thyroid problems..I had Hoshimotos thyroiditis in my right thyroid and cancer in the left..I'm almost 9 years out from surgery and treatment, cancer free..I am in thyroid medication and will be for the rest of my life..I battle fatigue, sensitivity to cold, thirst issues, excessive dry skin and weight gain..but I am cancer free, Praise God..if you still have your thyroid, be grateful and take care of it..in my stating I had gallbladder surgery first, that probably saved my life..
Join the club… it’s a horrible disease that ushers in possibly other auto immune diseases
Related
Warning Signs Christina Applegate Says She Missed Before Her MS Diagnosis
Oprah Winfrey's Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis Explained
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent after tragic death of Dax Tejera as arrest of producer’s wife revealed
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
What Happened to Lara Spencer? Details on ‘GMA’ Host’s Surgery and Ongoing Recovery
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
Comedian Michael Lehrer Dies at Age 44 — What Was His Cause of Death?
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section
Health Digest
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 22